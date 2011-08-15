Morbo Attacks In The Retro Movie Monster Posters By Albert Kallis

08.15.11 7 years ago

Everyone’s favorite angry alien newscaster, Morbo the Annihilator on “Futurama,” has a lot of explaining to do!
It turns out Morbo’s appearance is based on the aliens from the 1957 low budget horror/comedy “Invasion of the Saucer-Men”. From the description of the movie’s plot, it sounds like the Albert Kallis’s poster might have been the best part of the movie. Teenagers on their way down lover’s lane without their headlights on have a hit and run with an alien. The alien’s severed hand then grows an eye and stalks the teenagers. At some point the military gets involved, but they can’t stop the invasion until the teenagers realize that the aliens cannot stand their car’s headlights. Huh.
In any case the poster is amazing, as are the other movie monster posters from Albert Kallis’s 1955-73 run supervising art at American International Pictures.
