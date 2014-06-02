‘Mortal Kombat X’ Rips A First Trailer Out Of YouTube’s Torso

Ed Boon has been dropping hints left and right, and today, it’s official: Mortal Kombat X is on the way. And it actually dropped a trailer that, if it’s not gameplay, it really should be.
There are zero claims this first trailer is actual gameplay footage, but we suspect it is, or at least reflects gameplay, for a few reasons. One, notice that it actually sticks pretty close to the traditional 2D view, and that when it does jump out of that perspective, it tends to do so when using environmental elements. In fact, overall this has a pretty strong Injustice: Gods Among Us vibe to it. It also, rather cleverly, happens to be roughly as long as a quick three-round match. Check it out:
Did we GIF it? Why, yes we did:
And before you ask, yes, that is Wiz Khalifa on the soundtrack. Even if scoring your video to a rap track is so painfully ’90s it’s not even funny.
No word yet on platforms, although the statement that it’ll use “next-gen technology” in the video description tells us it’s probably an Xbox One and PS4 game. And it’ll be worth it, if we can get fatalities like this:
Expect more like that: This is the tenth game in the series, so they’re going to go all out. Now if only they’ll finally implement those Nudalities…
In my opinion the only thing more painfully 90’s than a rap score is the Mortal Kombat franchise.
I will say the 2011 reboot has its charms. Johnny Cage having no idea what’s going on is hilarious.
That last Mortal Kombat game was great. Plus it set the groundwork for the amazing Injustice.
Teal expansion team uniforms, RapMetal, Mortal Kombat. the trifecta of painfully 90s.
Subzero should see a doctor, having a heart that enlarged shouldnt be normal.
I stopped as soon as the rapping started (the hip hop beat was bad and unnecessary enough). I know I’m racist for saying I don’t like rap. Sue me.
Alright, I muted it and watched the rest. Game looks awesome.
I like rap and I didn’t like it at all. Just give me cheesy arcade fight music and a great fighting game and I’m good.
I’m not very knowledgeable about rap and hip-hop beyond a very limited sphere, but yeah, it’s a weak track.
@Jay Greene – This may sound like sacrilege in terms of old school classic arcade fighters, given this is a Mortal Kombat game we’re talking about, but, as the old saying goes:
Guile’s Theme goes With Everything.
If that is actually in game (obviously some camera angles wouldn’t be) it looks pretty incredible
Normally I’d say this is just a hype reel but it sure looks a lot like how Injustice played.
I think the standard 2d combat scenes were most definitely in-game but Wiz on the soundtrack? Why? I won’t lie that beat was cold though, no pun intended. They should’ve just used the instrumental or even the theme song from the first movie as a throwback to how far the series has come would’ve been better.
This has to be fake. Scorpion never yelled “GET OVERHHHHHHEEEERRRRRREEEE” when shooting his serpent snake at Sub-Zero.
And yes, serpent snake is a euphemism for penis.
Its definitely fake. There was not one jump kick, sweep combo the whole fight.
Right? … plus, not to mention the lack of commentary from the game players of “Dude … dude … DUDE!!! … HOW THE FUCK DID YOU DO THAT???”
“I dunno. I’m just pressing buttons.”
No way that’s actual gameplay. We can dream though.
Where’s the run button?
Meh still better than when Adema did the soundtrack for I think MK Deceception
I do not care about the fighting so much as I care about what do they do in the aftermath of 2011’s insane story mode
That was pretty damn crazy.
I enjoyed the reboot, and if this is how the game actually looks in motion, then I’d be up for a new one.
Epic Rap Battle of Console Historyaaaaa! Who Won? Who’s Next? You decide!
That i could think after the rap music and the who’s next tag.
Sub-zero’s twitching eye, after the Fatality, was funnier to me than it probably should have been.
Also the way his face changes when he gets impaled with the knife. “C’mon. Really?”
What’s the point of showing Sub Zero’s knee getting shattered if he just hops up from it and starts flipping around everywhere. Is that Davey Richards under there?
…Wait, you watched a minute of a guy freezing things with the power of his mind fighting a demon from hell, and THAT was what broke your suspension of disbelief?
lol, no. It’s just that if you’re going to include really specific damage like that why not take the next logical step and have the characters actually react to it. If you rip the guys head off the fight is over but if you shatter their radius, congrats here’s a cool looking animation that doesn’t really mean squat in the context of the game. Jeeez… I really am asking too much from a mortal kombat game aren’t I?
It looks cool but that animation just looks so…rubbery. I know this isn’t final product and they probably rushed this out for E3 hype but I’m looking forward to the next trailer.