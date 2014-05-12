Mother’s Day Disaster: Breakfast In Bed Surprise Derailed By Adorable String Of Mishaps

Another Mother’s Day has come and gone, leaving plenty of moms around the world basking in the afterglow of a delightful 24 hours in their honor. Well, maybe not the mom of Carter and Cayden, who were so excited to deliver breakfast in bed that they (adorably) screwed the whole thing up.

Legend has it she’s still trying to get those strawberry stains out of the carpet. “It’s the thought that counts,” she repeats to herself as she switches scrubbing arms.

Hollie Fabry via Tastefully Offensive