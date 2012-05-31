Motion Comic and Leaked Screenshots Confirm Ice Planet Setting and Co-op for Dead Space 3

A few weeks back EA teased us with the info that Dead Space 3 is happening, but then didn’t reveal any actual details about the game. There were rumors of co-op and a new ice planet environment, but no confirmation from EA.

Well, with E3 closing in those details are finally starting to flow — a couple days ago EA released a motion comic, which served as an introduction to a new character named John Carver, and today a bunch of Dead Space 3 screenshots were “leaked”. Together the motion comic and screens pretty much confirm all the major Dead Space 3 rumors. Ice planet? Check. Two players? Check. Still looks like EA’s best series? Check.

Hit the jump for the screens and video of the motion comic…

