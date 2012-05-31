Motion Comic and Leaked Screenshots Confirm Ice Planet Setting and Co-op for Dead Space 3

A few weeks back EA teased us with the info that Dead Space 3 is happening, but then didn’t reveal any actual details about the game. There were rumors of co-op and a new ice planet environment, but no confirmation from EA.
Well, with E3 closing in those details are finally starting to flow — a couple days ago EA released a motion comic, which served as an introduction to a new character named John Carver, and today a bunch of Dead Space 3 screenshots were “leaked”. Together the motion comic and screens pretty much confirm all the major Dead Space 3 rumors. Ice planet? Check. Two players? Check. Still looks like EA’s best series? Check.
via All Games Beta
Aw, Isaac has a new friend.
‘Splosions!
Why, could this be a second new friend?!
i hate motion comics so much.
Just think of it as a somewhat less motion-ey than usual cartoon then.
Dead Space is the shit. I can’t wait for this. Though, I wonder if it’ll be like RE5, where even if you’re playing single player you still have some dumb shit AI running around with you. I did not like that very much.
Co op? By default not as scary.
Also that stupid “your mom hates this” ad campaign for DS2 was the most insultingly juvenile bad marketing idea ever. I hope the “worst company in America” can get their shit together on this one. I liked Dead Space, I really really like the second one. Please don’t ME3 the fun out if this EA.
This almost looks more like Lost Planet than Dead Space.