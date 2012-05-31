Motion Comic and Leaked Screenshots Confirm Ice Planet Setting and Co-op for Dead Space 3

#Video Games
05.31.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

A few weeks back EA teased us with the info that Dead Space 3 is happening, but then didn’t reveal any actual details about the game. There were rumors of co-op and a new ice planet environment, but no confirmation from EA.

Well, with E3 closing in those details are finally starting to flow — a couple days ago EA released a motion comic, which served as an introduction to a new character named John Carver, and today a bunch of Dead Space 3 screenshots were “leaked”. Together the motion comic and screens pretty much confirm all the major Dead Space 3 rumors. Ice planet? Check. Two players? Check. Still looks like EA’s best series? Check.

Hit the jump for the screens and video of the motion comic…

via All Games Beta

Aw, Isaac has a new friend.

‘Splosions!

Why, could this be a second new friend?!

Hit page two for more screens!

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSDEAD SPACEDead Space 3EAvideo games

