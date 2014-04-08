The Motorcycle Rope Swing Is The Pinnacle Of Human Innovation

Creative Director
04.08.14 4 Comments

This clip has “America, F*CK YEAH!” written all over it. Unfortunately, that narrative cannot be confirmed because uploader Ben Dover failed to include any information about where this video was shot. So we’ll just have to pull the ultimate “America, F*CK YEAH!” move and claim it as our own despite a decided lack of supporting evidence.

Anyway, the video is appropriately titled “Motorcycle Rope Swing” and it features an enterprising young fellow who has tied his motorcycle to an overhead tree (securely, no doubt). If you need him, he’ll be riding it — wearing shorts and sandals — in a tight circumference for the rest of eternity.

Ben Dover

