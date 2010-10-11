Move It Along, Folks – Nothing To See Here

Why, just a few weeks ago, the biggest storyline going for this game would be the return of Dickabod Crane from his four-game suspension. But then Randy Moss had to tell Tom Brady that Dreamboat has a woman’s haircut and Brett Farve had to (ALLEGEDLY) beam photos of his thimbledick over a cell phone to Jenn Sterger. And so we have a Category 5 Shitstorm brewing over the New Meadowlands. Beats another game with Dolphins, I guess.
Now, Moss has to go against the Jets’ two shit-talking corners for the second time in a month. Favre faces the team that he might have committed sexual harassment while playing for. And Inez Sainz and Sterger will cover it all while in body paint from the sidelines. Basically, sports news producer’s wet dream a million times over.
Oh, and if you need more hollow and sordid football talk to tide you over before the game, there’s my Designed Rush column over at SB Nation.
I would love to see video of that Brady/Moss catfight.
I, for one, enjoy the Designed Rush stuff. How often do you post new stuff on there? By all means, keep whoring it until it becomes second nature for readers.
There’s a big feature that runs around midday on Mondays, a shorter piece about MNF on Tuesdays and another trend piece on Thursdays.
/steady whoring
That’s some lofty whoring
You mentioned CJ’s twitching in your Designed Rush column.
I think Chris Johnson has a kind of nervous tic. I think it might be from OCD or Tourette’s (I remember reading something to that effect), but he’s been doing that twitching thing since at least early 2009, during the playoffs in his rookie season. I remember watching him. Not a doctor so I can’t confirm, but I’m pretty sure he’s not suffering from any sort of neurological damage.
Also, I really dig TDR. Just throwing it out there.
I like the Monday Designed Rushes, but as the week goes on the material seems to get more serious, like real analysis. I’m reading the Tuesday ones waiting for the big dick joke and it never arrives. Is this one of those times “If you are looking for the big dick joke and can’t find it, chances are it is probably you?”
Yeah, it’s easier to joke around with the earlier week stuff because there’s more to riff on with actual game action. By the end of the week, I’m trying to make sure I’m not duplicating other content on the site, but I’ll work to make it more juvenile.
Am I overthinking tonight from a FF perspective? Harvin or Moss tonight? No PPR.
I am more than disappointed Drew hasn’t had a Coach Rex Ryan of Brittfar posting addressing these matters…
Berman sucks, that is all.
The wicked hilarity of all this is the saturation of PINK in the NFL (during October).
WHO is responsible for that tradition and why?
*Deanna Favre’s battle through breast cancer.
Wonder who she’s married to?
Firing up Tecmo Bowl instead of watching the pregame show.
Barry Sanders is about to set a rushing record.
rex ryan looks like one hell of a dickhead throwing that ball
A friend just told me that Suzy Kolber or Michele Tafoya (he can’t remember which) reported that Moss brought in his own personal massage therapist to help Favre with his elbow. Can anyone confirm this?
I prefer NFL Blitz for PS1, playing as the worst teams is a joy in that game.
I think I can, Kevin.
/equates wife’s cancer diagnosis with showing reporters dick pics
/espn, everybody
You magnificent bastard. Thank you.
New York’s alright, if you’re an a-hole!!!
When they say “private therapist” they mean aisan massage/handjob lady, when they say “throwing elbow” they mean cock.
These ESPN faggots can’t take any rain, someone please throw them off of a tall building.
holding pattern!
Rain delay? Fuck that noise, this is football.
the new york jets are the first team to ever A) mean business B) try to win their division
DONG BOWL 2010 needs to commence soon so I’m not falling asleep in the 4th quarter.
Ape, is this your first ever weekend of watching pro football….how the fuck can you write that about Chris Johnson considering he’s been twitching and blinking and head-banging since day one in the NFL?
/snorts at “Gland Baron” tag
That man is being paid $20mm a year to do this, everyone. $20mm a year.
At this point, I don’t care if Favre is sending arthroscopic movies of the inside of his rectum to his daughter’s 19-year-old middle school friends in Hattiesburg…as long as he finds time tonight to actually complete a few passes, preferably to Percy Harvin, and starts getting Purple Jesus into the red zone.
/5.5 points from a win
//Realizes no one cares, just needed to vent
///Didn’t think it was possible to loathe Favre anymore than I already did
////Wrong
Jets are getting robbed on pass interference calls
brittfarr didn’t wash off the lube.
Let’s recap the Brittfar the press would like to gloss over like he’s obama-care:
1) Abused prescription drugs. Rush Limbaugh was excoriated for this.
2) Last game in GB he was forcing balls into coverage (this is not limited to a single playoff game)
3) Left GB on less than amicable terms
4) Joined the Jets where he eventually ended up:
4a) Forced balls into coverage
4b) Alienated teammates
5) Whored himself out to the Vikings
5a) Missed training camp
5b) Had Purple Jesus which meant 8 men in the box AT ALL TIMES
6) Ended the season:
6a) Forcing balls into coverage
7) MIssed training camp
Now, not to get all RAYCESS…can you imagine Mike Vick pulling that crap?
I’m too unhappy to get a good drunk on.
Fuck it, gonna try anyway.
/throws 5th of Makers Mark out the window.
/Crashes 15 yards out of bounds.
/Issues non-denial denial.
//immediately regrets tossing away an easily catchable shot.
/Blames Breleigh.
FUCK YOU CHILLY!!!!!!!!
Oh hey, well that wasn’t unexpected. Stay Lofty, Gland Baron.
Listening to these guys suck Favre’s dick in the post game show is nauseating. Young just said Favre played the role of the veteran in the first half who wasn’t going to kill his team, and then cut it loose in the second half. What about the two fumbled snaps that the Land Baron had? And he was 11-27 in the 2nd half, it isn’t like he was lights out.
Fucking fuck you ESPN.
can i use dickabod crane as my porn name?
Poor Michelle Tafoya. Surely she wishes someone would sexually harass her. Instead it is Suzy Kolber, Erin Andrews, Inez Sainz, and now Jenn Sterger who get all the good ol’ fashioned attention from the boys.
Anybody have her cell number so I can send her a dick pic so she won’t feel left out?