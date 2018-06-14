**Record scratch** **Freeze frame** "Yup, thats me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. Well, it all started when . . ."#mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/UI6oMtoNbg — Ohidur Choudhury (@ochoudhury22) June 13, 2018

We held off on posting about the wall-scaling raccoon that’s become locally famous in Minnesota until we were sure she was safe and healthy. Good news on that front. The #MPRraccoon has been rescued and returned to nature, ready to steal donuts and phones, have her little mind blown by the intrinsic properties of cotton candy, inspire movie character designs, or whatever other shenanigans a raccoon is wont to do.

The saga of the MPRraccoon started on Monday, when this intrepid trash panda was spotted chilling in a niche in the wall of the Town Square building in St. Paul, Minnesota. The next day, Minnesota Public Radio picked up the story: