‘Mulan’ Is Being Boycotted After Its Star Shared Support Of The Hong Kong Police During Protests

08.16.19 1 min ago

Disney

The Hong Kong protest began in June, but in the last few weeks they’ve gone next level, with clashes between protesters and police growing more violent. Those who’ve spoken in favor of the police and against the pro-democracy protesters — including Jackie Chan, who’s often come out in support of mainland China — have been met with sharp rebukes over social media. On Thursday, actress Liu Yifei, star of Disney’s forthcoming live-action Mulan remake, weighed in on the controversy, and it did not go well.

“I support the Hong Kong police,” Liu posted on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform in China. “You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Many on social media took her at her word. As per CNN, the hashtag #BoycottMulan was instantly born. It started on Lihkg, a Reddit-esque online discussion forum in Hong Kong, but it soon spread elsewhere around the globe, including to Twitter, which is banned in China.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSDISNEYHong Kong ProtestLiu YifeiMULAN
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP