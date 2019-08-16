Disney

The Hong Kong protest began in June, but in the last few weeks they’ve gone next level, with clashes between protesters and police growing more violent. Those who’ve spoken in favor of the police and against the pro-democracy protesters — including Jackie Chan, who’s often come out in support of mainland China — have been met with sharp rebukes over social media. On Thursday, actress Liu Yifei, star of Disney’s forthcoming live-action Mulan remake, weighed in on the controversy, and it did not go well.

“I support the Hong Kong police,” Liu posted on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform in China. “You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Many on social media took her at her word. As per CNN, the hashtag #BoycottMulan was instantly born. It started on Lihkg, a Reddit-esque online discussion forum in Hong Kong, but it soon spread elsewhere around the globe, including to Twitter, which is banned in China.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, star of upcoming Disney blockbuster Mulan, shows support for Hong Kong police on Weibo, retweeting a People’s Daily post. Weibo shows that she is an iPhone user #hongkongprotests pic.twitter.com/gfXEb3zsom — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) August 15, 2019