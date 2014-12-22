‘My Uterus Is Buried In The Ground’: This Woman Joined Tinder As A Horny Ghost

#Tinder
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.22.14 16 Comments
“Can’t turn down a horny ghost.” Demi Moore knew it to be true, and so does comedian Grace Spelman, who tweets as @gspels. Just for s-s-s-sh*ts and g-g-g-giggles, she recently joined Tinder as a spirit, turning her face into a blurry wormhole like a photo from The Ring.

Spelman’s biography: “I haven’t felt the temptation to partake of succulent human flesh since my execution for crimes against humanity.” Possibly genocidal ghosts are so hot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tinder
TAGSGHOSTSTHINDER GHOSTtinder

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP