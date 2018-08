‘My Uterus Is Buried In The Ground’: This Woman Joined Tinder As A Horny Ghost

“Can’t turn down a horny ghost.” Demi Moore knew it to be true, and so does comedian Grace Spelman, who tweets as @gspels . Just for s-s-s-sh*ts and g-g-g-giggles, she recently joined Tinder as a spirit, turning her face into a blurry wormhole like a photo from The Ring

Spelman’s biography: “I haven’t felt the temptation to partake of succulent human flesh since my execution for crimes against humanity.” Possibly genocidal ghosts are so hot.

I'm going to redownload Tinder and try to convince every boy that I am a ghost — thanks meat cat (@GraceSpelman) December 14, 2014