‘Namor’ Might Finally Be Turned Into A Movie About A Man Who Lives In A City Under The Sea

Recently, an odd thing was announced. Legendary Pictures, behind this week’s Godzilla, announced a major summer movie for 2016. What is it? Nobody knows. Legendary wouldn’t say anything other than “We’ve got a major event movie coming out in 2016.” But there’s a likely candidate, and it’s none other than everybody’s favorite pointy-eared arrogant jackass, Namor the Sub-Mariner.
For those unfamiliar, Namor lives in a city under the sea and occasionally tries to flood the surface world and/or bang other men’s wives. He’s also really strong, provided he stays moist. Hey, they’ve built better movies on worse ideas.
Admittedly, this is a rumor from the notoriously unreliable Latino Review, but as /Film points out, it actually makes a lot of sense. Universal currently holds the rights to Namor, they want to get in on the Marvel feeding frenzy while there’s still a carcass to pick over in the water, and Universal has to make a movie featuring Namor sooner or later, or lose the rights.
It also offers some clarity to those bizarre Zac Efron rumors we heard about yesterday, which admittedly are equally unreliable and from the same source. Universal would probably want somebody who looks like a robot assembled by gay scientists to be running around in nothing but green scaly short shorts and flighty little wings on his feet, especially one that just made them a massive amount of money.
The downsides, though, are pretty large. One, Namor doesn’t even have a script. Two, it doesn’t have a director. Three, it’s a water shoot, and making a movie on and under the water is an expensive and dangerous nightmare. Basically, for this to be real, Universal has to be planning to script it, shoot it, cut it, and get all the effects done by the time we ring in the year of 2016.
It’s not impossible, and sheer bullheadedness might make it happen: The only thing movie studios love more than dumptrucks full of money is to keep intellectual property away from other movie studios, on the off chance that they can sell it back for dumptrucks full of money. So, keep a pointy ear out, as we’ll probably hear more about this at Comic-Con if it’s real.
Help me out here: who is Aquaman’s arch enemy? I assumed it was Namor, but obviously I am wrong.
Land
I thought his enemy was always those little plastic ring thingys that hold six packs of PBR together that people toss in lakes and rivers.
But that can’t be right, Aquaman doesn’t give a shit about bodies of water that aren’t called Ocean. What an a-hole!
Hopefully someone can answer this!
Black Manta is probably his most prominent villain, though Ocean Master is probably, at this point, a pretty strong 1A.
Comic Writers
Technically, Black Manta. Realistically, DC editorial trying to make him happen.
Land and six pack plastic rings. +1
Comic writers +2
Thank u for the answers
obviously it’s bizarro Aquaman with a goatee.
@Bizarro Stormy who would win in a fight?
Submariner or Aquaman?
Sincerely,
Regular Stormy
I don’t bizarro know. Neither? bizarrrrrrrro!
Aquaman’s arch-nemeis is the Newfoundland-based deep-sea fishing fleet. They’ve caught him and thrown him back so many fucking times YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW.
JGL for the role?
Good call. He’s halfway there with the ears already.
He’s gonna be Doctor Strange.
I never understood the appeal of this Namor dude. So he’s like Aquaman but an uncharasmatic asshole right?
And I swear I’ve seen him siding with the X-Men as well as the Evil Illuminati with Dr. DOOM. So he has zero loyalty too?
Yeah, fuck this guy.
He helps out which ever side he believes will be more beneficial to his people. He may not be super loyal to human super teams but he’s always loyal to Atlantis. But he is a huge douche. Also he came out before Aquaman so technically Aquaman is like him.
Namor is the first mutant (yeah, figure out the continuity on that). He deserves to be such an asshole because all surface dwellers ever do s is fuck up and get themselves into shit that Atlantis ends up having to pay the consequences for. He’s a complete douche but it’s totally justified. Basically, he’s everything Aquaman should have been.
No.
He’s a charismatic asshole. Really, in the right hands, Namor’s dickish attitude is hilarious.
@MakingFlowers I thought Apocalypse was the first mutant? I must have missed something in the last 20+ years.
@Dotcomaphobe I think the “First Mutant” moniker was just an old title they gave him back in the day and then once everything got out of control they kind of gave up on that idea. But in terms of a mutant appearing in a comic book, Namor would be it. In terms of Marvel’s continuity… I wouldn’t even try to fucking guess, but they’d probably try figure out a way for it to be Wolverine.
He was also a memeber of the Invaders in WWII with Cap, Bucky, Union Jack, the original (android) Human Torch (whose body would later become the Vision), Toro, Union Jack….
/puffs inhaler
Thanks everyone for all the feedback! Though a little bit of curious contradiction led me to do some research:
-His mom was Atlean and his dad was human. Not what I would traditionally call a mutant (let alone the first one, though I suspect that destinction was of his very own designation to feel more important then he really was). Those with uncommon heredity (and dont look “normal”) suffer from inferiority complexes and Namor’s false sense of entitlement likely stems from that. He’s just a super powered bully that thinks he rules the whole ocean. If I’m wrong, then explain how he is a regular mutant and not just the product of cross breeding (would prior Atlanteans not be the first mutants?).
-SUB mariner. What is that all about?! Substitute? Sub-par? My research didn’t say, but I’m guessing it means subterranean mariner. Who gave him that moniker? It feels human and derogatory for someone who worships living in the sea. If I found out another race lived in the clouds, I wouldn’t call myself the Sub Cloudwalker, belittling myself like a bitch.
-You all agreed he’s a dick though, I didn’t find much to dispute that. But the dudes basically immortal right? I imagine he’s seen things beyond anyone’s wildest imaginations. And yeah, while I imagine that’s a big ego trip, is it not humbling? Knowledge comes with growth which comes with time… this dude should be ushering in a golden age of peace, but instead it seems he only ever shows up when there’s conflict. That baffles me.
In conclusion, would I watch an entire movie about Namor? …I think I would rather jack off a leopard in a phone booth with a hand full of razor blades.
@BurnsyFan66 He’s a mutant because he inherited the X-gene from his human father. He displays several powers that neither Atlantians or normal humans possess such as the ability to fly and being far stronger than the average Atlantian. As for thinking he rules the sea that’s justified because he does rule the sea. And yes he’s a dick but he’s the fun kind who says completely true things that less dickish people would be too polite to bring up.
@Josh thanks for following up. Ok, so his dad had the “gene” (in my fam that gene is alcoholism) and it’s probably safe to say this x gene has been dormant in humans since the dawn of time. And that mating with a sea beast (Namor’s mom) activated that gene.
Idk, if it wasn’t for the inherent nature of mutations in cross breeding, I’d say he was the first mutant. But to me, becoming a mutant always seemed more like a natural, albeit uncontrollable, event (unless your friends with Mister Sinister).
Let me put it this way, if a dog fucked a horse and created a horsedog. Would you say it’s a result of breeding or mutation?
Also, anybody claiming to rule water, is as redonkulous as claiming you rule land or air for that matter. This planet belongs to all of us. While you might bow down to the next dictator, warlord, or terrorist committing genocide in the name of their people… I however do not.
The only thing that is justified is what I’ll do to people like you and Namor who try to take away people’s freedoms.
Not to make it a overly political thing but it could also be influenced by oceanic changes to climate change to kind of pit his interest vs humans. Or just throw some gojiri in the mix and he has to fight with humans against water monsters
@BurnsyFan66 You realize we’re talking about a fictional character here, right?
Whatever… mutie lover!!!
I’ve done some cursory searching, but no one seems to know how much longer Universal would have the rights to Namor. All I know for sure is that they tried to get a film off the ground in 2006, but failed. Anyone have any other information on their deal? How long have they had it? How long is left on it?
Err, I mean, how much longer is left on it?
Not sure, I would assume it was a ten-year deal if they still have the rights.
I think the rights expired and Marvel said “that OK… you go ahead and keep them.”
I guess Universal agreed to let Namor revert back to Marvel as long as Universal gets distribution rights.
To which Marvel called their bluff and said, “Try making that movie and see who shows up to see fishturd do a solo act! That’s right bitch, we saw what happened with Ang Lees Hulk, you screwed that up and fumbled the ball to us. We’re betting you’ll do the same with a character with 1/100 th popularity. Or you can save yourselves the embarrassment and just fork him over right now so we can throw his worthless guppy ass on SHIELD tv cause that’s all he’s good for! Namor sucks!” …that’s what Marvel said.
I don’t care what anyone says, Aquaman is badass. He commands sea life. Have you seen the shit living down there? Some of those things are terrifying. Namor does not command sea life, therefore Namor is much more lame.
Maybe not command, but he just pisses them off like he does everyone else until they go on a rampage:
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Namor can control sea life its just more in the vein of punching it until it does what he wants or hurling it at people.
Honestly, I think Aquaman is more effective because he’s got the giant f***ing trident and wears pants and a shirt. How often does Namor get punched in the nuts that the only part of his body he protects is his groin?
@Dan Seitz Now days he sports what I assume is the world’s doucheiest wetsuits. It even has popped collars