Getty Image
Viral

A Nashville Hat Store Is Under Fire For Selling Yellow Star Of David Badges As Anti-Vaccine Merchandise

by: Twitter

Republicans have been adamant about supporting Israel during their bloody fight with Hamas. They’ve also, at the same time, been making light of the Holocaust. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of course, led the charge, doubling and tripling and quadrupling down on offensive comparisons between mask mandates and…the systematic slaughter of over six million Jewish people during World War II. Now a hat store in Nashville is under fire for going the next stop: selling Yellow Star of David badge to troll people who want to stay safe during a once-in-a-century pandemic.

As per NBC News, a store called Hatwrks in the Tennessee capital started advertising yellow badges with the word for “Jew” replaced by “not vaccinated.” The badges were used by Axis powers to mark religious outsiders. Much like Greene’s recent controversial comparisons, the store’s new line of merchandise were widely deemed as deeply offensive, with claims that they were making light of a culture war, and for money. (The badges were being sold for $5 a pop.)

Protesters descended upon the hat store, some even tying a sign that read “No Nazis in Nashville” across the storefront.

The owners, however, remained adamant about their Star of David merch, saying people should be more outraged by the “tyranny the world is experiencing,” which is to say public health measures meant to finally put an end to a pandemic.

Then they started losing suppliers. Stetson, the iconic cowboy hat peddler, announced they were ceasing the sale of all their products to the store, condemning the “offensive content.” Other lines started following suit, including Kangol and Tula Hats.

Around that time, the store took to Instagram once more, trying to apologize. “My intent was not to exploit or make a profit,” the statement read. “My hope was to share my genuine concern & fear, and to do all that I can make sure that nothing like that ever happens again. I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.”

But people weren’t buying it.

Some pointed out that Stetson is not exactly considered a line for woke snowflakes.

And some found themselves congratulating the company for doing the right thing.

Others pointed out the strange disconnect defending Israel while trivializing the Holocaust.

(Via NBC News)

×