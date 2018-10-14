Watch Natalie Portman’s Fiery, Passionate Time’s Up Speech At Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ Event

10.14.18 27 mins ago

The #MeToo movement recently crossed the one-year anniversary, and it’s still going strong. Case in point: On Friday night, Natalie Portman delivered a fiery, passionate, highly-quotable speech at Variety’s “Power of Women” event, which eloquently summed up the Time’s Up mission statement.

The Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker began by excoriating the men who’ve so far evaded legal punishment for their alleged crimes.

“Our legal system and our culture protects the perpetrators of sexual violence, not its victims,” Portman said. She also singled out Harvey Weinstein.

“The man whose name has become synonymous with ‘serial rapist’ might never suffer any legal consequences,” she said. Portman did not name-drop Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a week before amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, but perhaps the subtweet was loud enough for everyone to hear. Portman then launched into what decades of ignoring Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse has done to Hollywood.

Around The Web

TAGSMeToonatalie portman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP