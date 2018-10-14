Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The #MeToo movement recently crossed the one-year anniversary, and it’s still going strong. Case in point: On Friday night, Natalie Portman delivered a fiery, passionate, highly-quotable speech at Variety’s “Power of Women” event, which eloquently summed up the Time’s Up mission statement.

The Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker began by excoriating the men who’ve so far evaded legal punishment for their alleged crimes.

“Our legal system and our culture protects the perpetrators of sexual violence, not its victims,” Portman said. She also singled out Harvey Weinstein.

“The man whose name has become synonymous with ‘serial rapist’ might never suffer any legal consequences,” she said. Portman did not name-drop Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a week before amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, but perhaps the subtweet was loud enough for everyone to hear. Portman then launched into what decades of ignoring Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse has done to Hollywood.