It’s National Hug Your Cat Day, So Here Are 24 Adorable Cats Living The Hug Life

#Cats #GIFs
Entertainment Editor
06.04.14 3 Comments
Today is National Hug Your Cat Day, a holiday dedicated to telling us to do the thing we already do all day. Other obscure holidays might try to guilt you into doing things that are good for the environment or allegedly build character, but not National Hug Your Cat Day. All it asks is that you cuddle your adorable fluffball. Done and done.

All we need now is a National Eat Some Tacos Day and a National Pet All The Dogs Day, and we’ll finally show Earth Day and Arbor Day how it’s done.

Continue on for two dozen adorable pictures and GIFs of cats who are living the hug life. And if your cat isn’t much of a hugger, maybe you can agree to high fives instead:

See more pictures from The Animal Rescue League’s “Book Buddies” program here.

See videos and GIFs of this cat who stretches for hugs here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats#GIFs
TAGSCatsCutegifsHOLIDAYSHUG LIFENATIONAL HUG YOUR CAT DAY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP