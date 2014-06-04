It’s National Hug Your Cat Day, So Here Are 24 Adorable Cats Living The Hug Life

Today is National Hug Your Cat Day, a holiday dedicated to telling us to do the thing we already do all day. Other obscure holidays might try to guilt you into doing things that are good for the environment or allegedly build character, but not National Hug Your Cat Day. All it asks is that you cuddle your adorable fluffball. Done and done.

All we need now is a National Eat Some Tacos Day and a National Pet All The Dogs Day, and we’ll finally show Earth Day and Arbor Day how it’s done.

Continue on for two dozen adorable pictures and GIFs of cats who are living the hug life. And if your cat isn’t much of a hugger, maybe you can agree to high fives instead:

See more pictures from The Animal Rescue League’s “Book Buddies” program here.

See videos and GIFs of this cat who stretches for hugs here.