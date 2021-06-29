If there’s one public figure that should be weighing in on the recent U.S. government report on UFOs (concluding that there’s no valid proof that alien spaceships exist), it would be Cosmos host Neil DeGrasse Tyson. After all, he recently called out Hollywood over the depiction of aliens, so one would expect him to have a take, especially after The X-Files creator, Chris Carter, declared his skepticism over the report’s (lack of) contents.

How’s Tyson taking the official government news? Well, he’s previously expressed doubts about whether aliens would bother with humanity at all. “Call me when you have a dinner invite from an alien,” he told told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota in 2017. “The evidence is so paltry for aliens to visit Earth, I have no further interest.”

In light of the U.S. government report, Tyson’s turning the tables on civilians and making the point that it’s bizarre how, out of all the claims of people being visited by aliens, no one has managed to whip out a smartphone and do better than the U.S. military videos.

“The search for Aliens on Earth has been crowdsourced to three-billion internet-connected smartphones around the World,” Tyson pointed out on Twitter. “If our best evidence for visitors from another planet is monochromatic low-resolution, fuzzy video taken by the USNavy, then there’s more work to be done here.”

Tyson added that, seriously, “If a UFO beams you up, steal a gizmo from the shelf when the Alien isn’t looking.” He then declared, “Bring that to the lab — you’ll need it to supplement your eyewitness testimony.”

From there, he decided to (again) rehash all some “Space Alien Tweets” from the past decade and more. Naturally, he tossed a Dad Joke in there. The lesson here? Keep your phone charged, people. (I kid, possibly.)

Ready to resume the posting of all my Space Alien Tweets since 2009. But some of you didn’t like them. You’re not obligated to, but you can always unfollow me. Or just avert your eyes for the rest of today. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 28, 2021

If I ever met a Space Alien, I’d resist shaking its extended appendage, not knowing for sure the details of alien anatomy. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 28, 2021

Space Aliens, seeing Humans kill over land, politics, religion, & resources, would surely ask, “What the f*%k is wrong with you?" After which, they'd return to their home planet, declaring there is no sign of intelligent life on Earth. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 28, 2021