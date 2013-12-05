Nelson Mandela Has Died

Nelson Mandela — the leader of the South African black liberation movement who spent 27 years in prison after being convicted of treason by a government filled with political opponents hell-bent on silencing him, only to later be elected president after his release — is dead. He was 95.
“Our nation has lost its greatest son,” South African President Jacob Zuma said in a televised address to the nation this afternoon. “His humility, his compassion and his humanity earned him our love.”
According to numerous reports, the anti-apartheid movement leader had been in poor health for some time and recently contracted a lung infection that ultimately led to his death. His last official public appearance was in 2010, when South Africa hosted the World Cup. May he rest in peace.
Now please allow contentious, reclusive shut-in Nikki Finke to remind all of you why Mandela was important to the world…
And naturally, Darren Rovell is beyond parody…
RIP Nelson Muntz
Fuck you very much.
Have they determined if it was street racing related yet?
I hope those donuts give you diabetes,
Ignore the haters, that was funny.
I bet Madiba would have giggled.
No disrespect to either, but I look forward to observing how more people in the US will be more upset about Paul Walker than the passing of Mr. Mandela.
Sad statement on the status of the world, eh? Fuck this planet.
Is it sad how much I agree with your observation? Yeah, it’s pretty sad.
To be fair, Paul Walker died unexpectedly at age 40 and left behind a 15-year-old daughter, while Nelson Mandela died at age 95. In terms of people being upset about a person passing away, I could see how the circumstances surrounding Walker’s death could be more upsetting to some than the circumstances surrounding Mandela’s death.
So look for the difference between being upset about his death (I see Walker getting this more, as it was unexpected, and Mandela was 95 with a crippling lung disease), and people remembering and celebrating his life (Mandela should get this more, obviously).
Sorry, Paul Walker was a nobody compared to Nelson Mandela.
This is a meaningless argument, everyone. You stop now.
At least Miley didn’t win the totally unscientific poll for Time’s Person of the Year. There is hope for humanity yet.
how many fast cars did mandela drive? none? i guess that’s that
One of mankind’s greatest.
I think at this point I’m just thankful to know that there have been people like this and the world, and hope that there will be more in the future.
I usually add a dick joke somewhere in near, but nah, not today. RIP Mr. Mandela.
well you just did haha
Oh Vlad. You make my smiles smile.
Yeah, I’m gonna go ahead and avoid Facebook for the next week or so.
An international manhunt is being organized for the rogue officers of The Fashion Police who shot him for wearing that shirt.
No wonder they’re rogue- that shirt is incredible, and they have shitty taste.
Sure he spent 27 years in prison, but I had both of my flights delayed returning home from Thanksgiving, and THEN my car wouldn’t start when I picked it up in long-term parking.
So who’s so say which one of us has suffered more?
Rest In Peace, Mr. Mandela. Few people have literally made the world a better place, and you are one of them.
That has already happened.
RIP Morgan Freeman
Conscience of a conservative.
Wait, I thought Nelson Mandela was a Communist Terrorist who, if freed, would violently overthrow the honest hardworking people of South Africa.
Actually, he was a communist-leaner back then, and he did (allegedly) engage in activities that would be called terrorism today — his *greatness* was in rejecting violent solutions after he was released (which must have been unbelievably difficult after the horrific treatment he received in prison), allowing SA to become one of the few African countries to achieve real change without massive violence.