Nelson Mandela Has Died

Nelson Mandela — the leader of the South African black liberation movement who spent 27 years in prison after being convicted of treason by a government filled with political opponents hell-bent on silencing him, only to later be elected president after his release — is dead. He was 95.

“Our nation has lost its greatest son,” South African President Jacob Zuma said in a televised address to the nation this afternoon. “His humility, his compassion and his humanity earned him our love.”

According to numerous reports, the anti-apartheid movement leader had been in poor health for some time and recently contracted a lung infection that ultimately led to his death. His last official public appearance was in 2010, when South Africa hosted the World Cup. May he rest in peace.

