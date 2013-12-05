Nelson Mandela Has Died

Editor-in-Chief
12.05.13 28 Comments

Nelson Mandela — the leader of the South African black liberation movement who spent 27 years in prison after being convicted of treason by a government filled with political opponents hell-bent on silencing him, only to later be elected president after his release — is dead. He was 95.

“Our nation has lost its greatest son,” South African President Jacob Zuma said in a televised address to the nation this afternoon. “His humility, his compassion and his humanity earned him our love.”

According to numerous reports, the anti-apartheid movement leader had been in poor health for some time and recently contracted a lung infection that ultimately led to his death. His last official public appearance was in 2010, when South Africa hosted the World Cup. May he rest in peace.

Now please allow contentious, reclusive shut-in Nikki Finke to remind all of you why Mandela was important to the world…

Screen Shot 2013-12-05 at 3.56.20 PM

And naturally, Darren Rovell is beyond parody

Screen Shot 2013-12-05 at 5.38.41 PM

Around The Web

TAGSdeathsNELSON MANDELASOUTH AFRICA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP