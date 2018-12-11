Netflix Went Absolutely Savage With Its ‘Gossip Girl’ Description, And People Noticed

Gossip Girl has been off the air now for six years — this month, actually — however the sordid exploits of the Manhattan teen elite live on over at Netflix, so that future generations might understand what it was like to live in the era when gossip blogs reigned supreme. The long-running, scandalous CW series seemed squarely dated in the aughts even as it aired, however the Netflix description for the show still seems a little harsh, all things considered.

“Rich, unreasonable attractive private school students do horrible, scandalous things to each other. Repeatedly,” read the blurb on the Gossip Girl overview as of Monday night, which was noticed by comedian Lane Moore.

“Netflix: ‘let’s get someone who fuckin hates Gossip Girl to write the description of Gossip Girl,'” quipped Moore, who posted a screenshot on Twitter that quickly went viral.

Another subscriber also confirmed that this was, indeed, the actual description:

