Getty Image

Netflix has come a long way since the the company’s humble beginnings as a mail-order DVD rental service nearly two decades ago. Not long after launching on-demand streaming in the late aughts, Netflix set its sights on original content. After the political drama House of Cards first debuted in 2013, it was soon followed by original series such as Orange is the New Black, the fourth season of the former Fox sitcom Arrested Development, Bloodline, and so on and so forth.

In recent years however, the catalog of Netflix Originals have exploded, with dozens of series, standup specials, and even feature-length films starting in 2015. Although the streaming service continues to license content (such as the popular long-running sitcom Friends, which it recently shelled out a pretty penny for) Netflix’s originals have arguably overshadowed everything else, thanks in part to pop culture phenomenons like Stranger Things and Bird Box.

So it only makes sense that Netflix would adapt its logo to reflect it’s growing catalog of original content. On Friday the company announced the change on its See What’s Next Twitter account with “some personal news.”

“Starting today there’s a new logo animation before our originals,” the company tweeted. “It shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful — now on a velvety background to better set the mood.”

“And before you ask: no, the sound isn’t changing,” it added, to the undoubted relief of thousands of subscribers.

SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Starting today there's a new logo animation before our originals. It shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful — now on a velvety background to better set the mood. And before you ask: no, the sound isn’t changing pic.twitter.com/itwYXRe6ZF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 1, 2019