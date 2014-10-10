Never Go To The Post Office, Ever

Hey, you. Yeah, you. Whatcha doing? Gotta second? Sorry to bother you, I just need to vent about something for a minute. Is that okay? Yeah? Okay cool.
So I went to the Post Office on my lunch break. Yeah. I know, I know. It was dumb of me to go to the Post Office. I know. But I bought something a couple of weeks ago on Target.com and I wasn’t home when the mailman attempted to deliver it and he left a slip saying I could pick up the package at the Post Office, so I wanted to get this thing I paid money for, you know? I’ve been putting it off all week. I missed the delivery on Monday. I figured today was as good as any day to go. So I went to the Post Office to get my package.
Now, I should mention that there are two Post Offices near me. One is on Loyola Ave. — it’s the main one in town — and the other is on South Maestri. The slip that was left for me said that I could pick up my package at the Post Office on Loyola. I thought this to be a bit odd since most any time I have to go to the Post Office for a package or whatnot the slip tells me to to go to the Post Office on South Maestri. Whatever, I did what the slip the postman left for me said to do.
Huge mistake.
So I get to the Post Office on Loyola — again, this is the main Post Office in town — and it was kinda packed, as one might expect. The line was about 15 people deep and, naturally, there were only two attendants manning the customer service window. Whatever, I got my headphones on and a phone full of tunes, podcasts and audio books. I’m good. So I wait in line for a good half hour before I finally get to the window to be helped. I hand over my slip. The somewhat elderly woman helping me goes in the back to look for my package. She returns about five minutes later.
“It’s not back there,” she says flatly as she hands me back the slip I’d given her.
“Well, where is it?” I ask in return.
“What’s your zip code?” she asks.
I tell her my zip code.
“Oh, you came to the wrong Post Office,” she shoots back.
“Well, why did the slip tell me to come to this one?” I ask.
“The postman must have given you the wrong slip.”
Well, no sh*t.
Whatever. It’s a nice day. I’m on my bike. I’ll get a few extra minutes of sun and fresh air. I’m trying to make the best of this.
So I head over to the Post Office on South Maestri. Now, the Post Office there is housed inside of a federal building, so you have to go through a TSA-esque security check before proceeding past the entrance of the building. So I go through all of that bullsh*t. I then walk over to where the entrance to the Post Office is. I pull on the door. It’s locked. I’m like, “WTF?!” So I go back over to the security people and ask what’s up.
“Oh, the Post Office closes for lunch from 1-2 every day.”
Um, WHAT? The Post Office closes for lunch?!?! What is this, 1957? Are the Milwaukee Braves playing in the World Series? Is Leave It To Beaver the hit TV show of the day? I know this is New Orleans, where the pace of life moves a little slower, but COME ON. The Post Office should not “close for lunch.”
Even better…I look at my watch…it reads 1:01.
So I left. And I’m never going back. They can keep the thing I bought from Target. It was only like 14 bucks anyway. Hell, I don’t even remember what it was. So it’s obviously of little importance to me. And screw Target for shipping my purchase via the US Postal service. USE UPS AND/OR FEDEX, DAMMIT! For that matter, screw anyone who ships you anything via the US Postal Service. These are people who obviously don’t love you. I don’t care if they’re old people in your family sending you birthday or holiday gifts. If they loved you they wouldn’t potentially subject you to a trip to the Post Office.
So learn from my mistake, people. If you’re thinking about going to the Post Office, don’t. If you have packages you need to pick up there, just leave them there to rot. It’s not worth it. Doing heroin in a Port-O-Potty at a music festival with a dude named Xander is a better idea. Having unprotected sex with a 40ish stripper named Supernova is a better idea.
Seriously, don’t go to the Post Office. Ever.
Expand this to include all government offices & you have a deal.
However, you do know that Monday is Columbus Day & they’ll be closed, right? So you’ll have to wait even longer to get your $14 purchase.
This is why I started having all my packages shipped to a mailbox store in my neighborhood. If hell exists, it’s a giant post office.
That’s a good idea. Totally worth the 10 bucks a month or whatever those things cost, I’m guessing.
Primary shipping location is my work. There is a 100% chance of fuck-up if I ever ship something to a place of residence.
I do the same thing DB.
Sooooooo one mailman makes an innocent mistake, you’re lazy for a week, and when you finally get off your ass, then you have a problem with the rules and standards that had been set long before you had something shipped from -Target-, a brick-and-mortar store you could have walked into at any time and just bought there? Could have checked the post office hours on their website before you went, could have called them to see if it was there, could have been proactive, but didn’t?
Sorry, man, the Postal Service is an American institution, and it’s whining like this, writing articles on websites that have an effect on sales and business, that make it worse. You get no sympathy from me.
Oh, hey Captain Hindsight. When did you wander in?
Or if not in stock at Target…why not get it shipped to Target to pick up there?
How am I Captain Hindsight? This dude admits he was lazy for a week, did shit-all to care about his delivery, and now he’s whining about it.
For Christ’s sake, going to the post office on a -Friday at noon?-
Are you retarded?
Do you not possess the ability to comprehend anything written in jest, for the hell of it, for fun? Jesus. Go for a walk. Have a drink. It’s Friday. Lighten the fuck up a little.
Ha! Silent Mic went postal on Cajun Boy!
Iiiiiiiii really don’t get the joke. If this had been a joking article, there would have been a punchline. Like, “Enh, I didn’t really want that vibrator anyways. The post office can keep it.”
This is literally just a page of badmouthing the post office because you made a mistake. There are no jokes here. This is the “and the very bad no good day” article of bashing the post office. This is the type of thing privileged America actually whines about.
Either you’re a fucking master of irony (which I doubt you were going for), orrrrr this just wasn’t funny.
I mean, looking at the other comments, I’m not alone in this. A lot of people think you just came off as whiny.
Listen man, everyone is allowed a mistake or two, write something that just doesn’t work. Don’t make it worse by being an argumentative dick in the comments of your own article, claiming “you’re just not funny, you don’t get it,” That’s as hack as they come. Accept it and move on.
@Silent Mic Thanks for the advice!
As soon as I started reading this I scrolled back up and was like “Oh yay! a @Cajun Boy post, I hope someone in the comments section pisses him off.”
And when I finished reading the post I took a short satisfied pause before moving on to the comments, the kind of pause like the one you do right after you’ve finished buttering and syruping your waffle and you know the first bite is going to going to massage your tongue and mouth like a $20 dollar whore.
@JTRO Fortunately for you, these days there’s usually at least one person commenting on any Uproxx post who pisses me off.
I used to do mailings for a promotional street team that required weekly trips to my local P.O.
My favorite outing was when I got a very elderly, well-dressed Italian man to curse very loudly at the whole office because he ambled in, took one look at what was basically a duffel full of manila envelopes, saw the line behind it, and just couldn’t even that day. I think he had to be escorted away.
Louis understands, though. [www.youtube.com]
I’m very confused about the type of person that vehemently defends the post office in the comments section of a website.
Any time I go to the post office I’m reminded as to why the US postal service is on the ropes. Also, biking in New Orleans? Brave man.
Or stupid. I’m not sure which. Coincidentally, I was cut off by someone in an SUV who decided to speed past me as I was riding in the bike lane home so they could make an immediate right turn right in front of me. And then they looked at me like *I* was the asshole when I yelled at them about it.
Congratulations, this was the most pointless thing I’ve read all year!
I had to go to the post office to pick up the ashes of my cats that had died. Once for each cat, a year apart. That is a depressing post office package pickup.
…………..anyone else here thought this story was very, I don’t know, not that crazy? Sorry, just I heard of crazier stories at a post office, yours was more of like bad luck story for you. Not trying to start something, just venting.
#FIRSTWORLDWHITEPEOPLEPROBLEMS
Louisiana is hardly the first world
@xinyourmouthalso the whole point of saying “first world problems” is “this is not an actual problem, but I literally can’t even pumpkin spice chai latte”.
There’s a post office 6 blocks from my house, but I have to drive 3 miles to another one to pick up any packages for me.
And the one near my house also closes for an hour for lunch, but not on any schedule: they have one of those little clock signs on the door and they change it to read “Back at 2:20” or “Back at 1:15,” depending upon when they left.
This all sounds about right.
I was expecting something really bad to happen the entire time I read this…but…no
After dealing with the post in Australia for a while, I love the U.S. Postal Service. I swear there was a phantom postman down there, most likely played by Kevin Costner. I waited for a package and it never showed for days, even though I sat on my damn porch waiting.
I’m all for doing heroin in a Port-O-John though.
Take that slip that the postman leaves when you aren’t home and read it carefully. There is a place on there where you can write delivery instructions telling him to leave the package at the door if you aren’t home. Place the slip back in your mailbox and they will bring the package back and leave it at your door. As a frequent Amazon purchaser I can assure you this is true.
Not always. Tried this once and the postman just took the slip. Waited a week and never got the package. Went to the post office and they had removed the recipient label from the package and then hidden it. Fortunately it was an oddly shaped package and one person there recalled the package and hiding place.
I’m with the others, I was expecting a massacre, or a dude wanking it, or the package covered in shit. Wasn’t expecting an inconvenience story. Also, 15 people deep and you got to the window in 30 minutes, that’s lightspeed at the post office.
Finally, the post office is amazing, for letters though. Packages, not so much, so I’m with you on that. For 50 cents or whatever it is now, I put a envelope in a box and in a few days it can be anywhere in the country. That’s amazing.
I love it when advocates of Big Government actually encounter Government bureaucracy.
you had to leave your computer for like an hour? Wow, bro, how are you coping with your new bout of PTSD?
Once had to call the post office to find out why they wouldn’t deliver a package to our community mailboxes, especially since it wasn’t oversized or requiring a signature or anything. The postmaster (or whatever his title was) went off on a spirited rant about how they weren’t delivering packages to the community mailboxes anymore because vandals kept breaking the locks on them. I civilly explained to the gentleman (in so many words) that this was not my fuckin’ problem. Surprisingly, he actually calmed down and acknowledged that it was a shitty solution. Locks got fixed, got my package, didn’t have a problem again.
Bureaucracies suck, but real people work for them. Restored my faith in humanity a little bit.
Oddly enough, I went to the DMV today and it was the quickest, easiest trip I’ve ever made to a Federal building. Even with their credit card system being down, I still got in and out in record time. It was like a super-meta Twilight Zone episode where everything works out way better than expected and the real twist is that nothing else happens.
Ah this is the perfect late-Friday thread. These comments make the sick part of my brain that enjoys picking scabs positively bleed endorphin (or whatever the hell the brain releases in these situations).
@JTRO Right after I posted it I commented to everyone in Hipchat — the instant messaging software that I use to communicate with the staff — that I was looking forward to the comments on this one. I must have an equally sick part of the brain.
@Cajun Boy To clarify, I also enjoy your writing, but I read the comments sections of everything on the internet and this is a little bit like therapy for all that.
This post is a blatant troll. Fuck off. Besides, the post office was never this bad when George Bush was in office.
Oh man we have officially reached critical mass down here. To everyone who’s ever asked, “who the hell watches The Big Bang Theory?”: you have your answer. It’s the kind of people who still get pissed off at an article, and post it on their facebook feed with a lengthy rant-without noticing it’s from The Onion.
Worst thing in the world is when a company ships something FedEx or UPS, but then use that Home Delivery partnership with the Post Office, so UPS/FedEx takes it to the post office, where it promptly sits for 2 days before delivery…if it gets delivered.
So you pay for UPS, but get USPS quality.
As soon as I read the headline, all I could think of was all the podcasts that constantly tell me to use stamps.com. In particular, Comedy Bang Bang. See you never at the post office.
JTRO, that means something super easy & basic will get jacked & complicated to the point of insanity.
My dad’s name is Xander…luckily my moms name isnt Supernova..
I am baffled that people took this post seriously.
Unreal.
fake outrage is hella fun, yo
“Hey, Cajun Boy was whining, so I’ll whine myself!” – the whiners
@Balls of Steel You’re not the only one.
Your must live in a big city. My local (rural) post office is amazing. They know my name and go out of their way to accomodate me. They are the only delivery service smart enough to leave packages on my (covered) back porch. UPS and FedEx just toss the packages on my (uncovered) front porch. Especially if it’s raining/snowing. And if I ever receive a package from UPS that is not battered
* or broken, I will leave them a bottle of champagne.
Just my $0.49 cent worth.
1) The Post Office is better than any of the other national postal services in other countries I’ve ever used 2) If you got to the front window with only two people manning the Post Office in 30 minutes and you were 16th in line, that is a good fucking day to me. Post offices here are usually 30 people deep, typically only one person has a window open for service (and their speed is Molasses), and I am lucky to get to the window in 45 minutes (not exaggerating). One of the disadvantages of living in a huge city I suppose. 3) Stop being lazy. Go back and get your crap later or plan for earlier the next day.
Alternately titled: I left the house at last and don’t recommend it
I’m still wondering how this can call himself Cajun living in New Orleans.
I live in New Orleans now but I grew up on the bayou in Terrebonne Parish.
That’s a bit on the fringe of Acadiana and only because Cajuns moved out there…but…I apologize for my actions…Cajun brother.
So this guy is taking his girlfriend to the high school prom. And he’s got a lot of work to do.
First he has to rent a tux, so he goes to the tuxedo store. But there’s a huge tuxedo line at the store. Finally he gets out of there and realizes he has to go buy a corsage, so he goes to a florist. But there’s this big long corsage line at the florist. Finally he gets the corsage and has his tux and he’s gotta go rent a limo. But there’s this huge line when he gets to the limo place.
Finally after waiting and making all the arrangements, it’s the night of the prom. He picks her up and takes her down there to get in, but there’s this huge ticket line at the door. Finally they get in and they start dancing and having fun, and she says to him, “I’m hungry,” so he goes to get her some food, but there’s this huge buffet line. He gets her some food and they eat and they’re dancing again and she says, “Now I’m thirsty, can you get me a drink?” So he goes to get her a drink and there’s no punchline.