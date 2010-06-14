New Jonah Hex Clip Hits, Thankfully Lacks Megan Fox

“Jonah Hex” pretty much has all the hallmarks of being an absolutely terrible comic adaptation and an absolutely hilarious bad movie, despite. The former’s a pretty safe call because Jonah apparently has gotten superpowers and ridiculous steampunk technology (a dynamite crossbow?) and the latter’s an even safer call because it’s from the director of “Horton Hears a Who”. Seriously. It also stars Megan Fox, who, yes, is very pretty, but she’s also so far out of her depth here, even from just the trailers, that she promises to be the worst female sidekick this side of Willie Scott.

Anyway, as bad as this movie looks, at least the gunfights look pretty fun. If you don’t believe us, here’s the new clip, complete with gratuitous Western references (the coffin bit is a riff on a moment in “A Fistful of Dollars”) and…Gatling Horse!

[ via Superhero Hype ]