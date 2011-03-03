Havoc – “Back On My Bullsh*t”

Going to visit a friend in prison is bittersweet. Watching them walk out, however, is an indescribable feeling. In 120 hours – give or take a few – one of the most storied rap groups of all time will be reunited for the first time in over three years. Prodigy, who happens to be my old college roommate’s favorite rapper, is a free man come Monday, March 7, and his partner-in-rhyme, Havoc, is starting the celebration early.

“Back On My Bullsh*t” is pretty much Havoc letting the world know that they are both hitting the ground running come next week and I hope he’s right. Once the celebrations, family time and “bonding time” with the ol’ lady is complete, it’s back to the studio to finally let loose over those beats Alchemist has been sending him throughout his stint.

[http://www.archive.org/download/HavocbackOnMyBullsht/BackOnMyBullshit.mp3]

Havoc – “Back On My Bullshit” (Prod. By Beat Butcha)