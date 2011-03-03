Havoc – “Back On My Bullsh*t”

#Spotlight #Music
03.02.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Going to visit a friend in prison is bittersweet. Watching them walk out, however, is an indescribable feeling. In 120 hours – give or take a few – one of the most storied rap groups of all time will be reunited for the first time in over three years. Prodigy, who happens to be my old college roommate’s favorite rapper, is a free man come Monday, March 7, and his partner-in-rhyme, Havoc, is starting the celebration early.

“Back On My Bullsh*t” is pretty much Havoc letting the world know that they are both hitting the ground running come next week and I hope he’s right. Once the celebrations, family time and “bonding time” with the ol’ lady is complete, it’s back to the studio to finally let loose over those beats Alchemist has been sending him throughout his stint.

[http://www.archive.org/download/HavocbackOnMyBullsht/BackOnMyBullshit.mp3]

Havoc – “Back On My Bullshit” (Prod. By Beat Butcha)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spotlight#Music
TAGSHavocMOBB DEEPMP3sMusicProdigySpotlight

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP