The New ‘Power Rangers’ Movie Has Picked Up Some Heavy-Hitting Writers And Producers

07.16.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

No more everything happening at the crappy local park, I guess.

Those valiant defenders of Angel Grove, the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, are getting a new movie. This isn’t the first time the Rangers have got their own flick, but the last couple were charmingly low-budget-and-effort affairs. Basically they were just extra long episodes of the TV show with slightly better effects (if that’s even possible).

Well folks, the Rangers are leaving their scrappy roots behind and heading to Blockbusterville for their latest effort — the movie will be produced by Hollywood tentpole-producing robot Roberto Orci (of the Star Trek and Transformers films amongst many others) and will be written by Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz, the screenwriting duo behind X-Men: First Class.

On the other hand, Haim Saban, the “creator” of Power Rangers (actually he just created some super-cheap wraparounds for Japanese Super Sentai show Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger) is also producing, so maybe he’ll bring some of that classic Power Rangers crumminess to the project. Hopefully he still has Bulk and Skull’s numbers.

So, who’s looking forward to 100-million-dollar, disaster-porn Megazord battles where you can hear the individual screams of the thousands being crushed to death? Can’t say I am. That said, Zordon will look pretty rad in 3D.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

