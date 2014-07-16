The New ‘Power Rangers’ Movie Has Picked Up Some Heavy-Hitting Writers And Producers

No more everything happening at the crappy local park, I guess.
Those valiant defenders of Angel Grove, the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, are getting a new movie. This isn’t the first time the Rangers have got their own flick, but the last couple were charmingly low-budget-and-effort affairs. Basically they were just extra long episodes of the TV show with slightly better effects (if that’s even possible).
Well folks, the Rangers are leaving their scrappy roots behind and heading to Blockbusterville for their latest effort — the movie will be produced by Hollywood tentpole-producing robot Roberto Orci (of the Star Trek and Transformers films amongst many others) and will be written by Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz, the screenwriting duo behind X-Men: First Class.
On the other hand, Haim Saban, the “creator” of Power Rangers (actually he just created some super-cheap wraparounds for Japanese Super Sentai show Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger) is also producing, so maybe he’ll bring some of that classic Power Rangers crumminess to the project. Hopefully he still has Bulk and Skull’s numbers.
So, who’s looking forward to 100-million-dollar, disaster-porn Megazord battles where you can hear the individual screams of the thousands being crushed to death? Can’t say I am. That said, Zordon will look pretty rad in 3D.
The first movie that came out in 1995(?) is still stupidly amusing to watch. But that just might be nostalgia taking me over.
We also almost got scantily clad Detective Benson but she got dumped and recast halfway through her scenes.
[i612.photobucket.com]
Wow them abs. But the Rangers look like they have ZERO interest in whatever she’s excited about.
(and what the hell is that elephant man??)
No, I’ll totally stand behind the first Power Rangers movie as quality 90s shlock. Also, Pink Ranger in her prime — rowr.
If the dude who played the Green/White ranger isn’t involved, I couldn’t care less.
I can’t imagine he will be involved as anything more than an on-screen cameo role if that.
I’m excited. I liked the show as a kid, but it hasn’t aged well in the least, however the concept is still cool. 5 teenagers become super heroes, each gets a robot dinosaur that can turn into a bigger robot and they fight monsters from the moon. Buildings blow up, lessons are learned and then everyone enjoys a smoothie at the juice bar. Save the Green Ranger for the sequel and have the first trailer just be the dragon flute song playing over scenes of the rangers in shock and awe at the wide scale destruction they failed to prevent. Billion in the bank.
Will this remake be a gritty retelling? If not, I ain’t interested.
I hope they make the movie the same way they made the show by splicing together unrelated movies I say
Transformers, Critters, & Pacific Rim
I can’t stop laughing at the poses in the banner picture.