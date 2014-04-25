New Research Reveals iOS Users Hate Indie Games

Mobile is spoken of a lot as a major platform for game developers, and truthfully, app stores have turned into a great place to get everything from elaborate puzzle games to turn-based strategy RPGs to time-wasters while you’re stuck on the bus. And they sell a lot… unless you identify yourself as an “indie game.”
Analysis of the App Store has found that being featured by Apple’s editors will increase your revenue and downloads in every single case… unless you’re identified by the company as an indie game, according to Re/Code:
…appearing in “10 Incredible Indie Games” or the new “Indie Game Showcase” produced a whole lotta nothing. The critically acclaimed app Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery had previously seen a bump in downloads and a huge jump in revenue when Apple highlighted it in a category called “Spectacular Stories,” but when it appeared in the “10 Incredible Indie Games” feature two weeks later, both metrics were flat.
What’s going on, aside from the fact that some developers are apparently getting stiffed by a seemingly arbitrary category? At a guess, there’s the perception of Apple users as hip indie kids with street cred, and then there’s the reality, which is that Apple moves 30 to 50 million iPhones a quarter with 15 to 20 million iPads on top of that, and most of those aren’t to hip indie kids at this point.
Interestingly, if the game isn’t classified or otherwise identified as an “indie game”, people are perfectly willing to buy it. So apparently the key to selling an indie game on iOS is to just pretend you’re not one.
Indie is a useless category since basically every genre of game can be an indie, why would I look at that?
Perception of Apple users as hip indie kids? For desktops and laptops, maybe.
I thought the perception of the Apple Cult was they were about the Perception of being hip indie kids but actually all about mainstream shit. The Iphone isn’t indie, sure they may TALK big about thier obscure musical tastes but their iphone will be filled with Imagine Dragons and Arcade Fire.
I remember when the perception of Apple users was grizzled, cigarette-smoking, 50 year old graphic designers
Wait I thought that was IBM but with Nazis.
It’s because Apple has spent decades telling it’s horde of mindless users that anything they don’t make is dangerous and will give them viruses. Therefore if someone else made this app it is dangerous. It’s to be expected really.
This, this, 1000x this.