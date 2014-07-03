Newcastle And Elizabeth Hurley Would Like To Apologize On Behalf Of Stephen Merchant

After Stephen Merchant’s Newcastle commercial debuted, in which he wondered: What would it be like if Britain had won the Revolutionary War — some people weren’t too happy with Newcastle for suggesting that our great nation could be improved if it were say, under the dictatorship of another country. So on behalf of Stephen Merchant and Newcastle, Elizabeth Hurley would like to say sorry … Not sorry. Because, “the freedom to exploit our patriotism to sell us beer is exactly the kind of freedom our founding fathers fought for.” Lady makes a point.

To further demonstrate this point, Newcastle enlisted the help of Zachary Quinto to plug a new holiday called “Independence Eve,” the holiday which honors the Brits who nearly won the Revolutionary War. Sure, why not? If it involves boozing, I’m in.