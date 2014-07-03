Newcastle And Elizabeth Hurley Would Like To Apologize On Behalf Of Stephen Merchant

After Stephen Merchant’s Newcastle commercial debuted, in which he wondered: What would it be like if Britain had won the Revolutionary War — some people weren’t too happy with Newcastle for suggesting that our great nation could be improved if it were say, under the dictatorship of another country. So on behalf of Stephen Merchant and Newcastle, Elizabeth Hurley would like to say sorry … Not sorry. Because, “the freedom to exploit our patriotism to sell us beer is exactly the kind of freedom our founding fathers fought for.” Lady makes a point.
To further demonstrate this point, Newcastle enlisted the help of Zachary Quinto to plug a new holiday called “Independence Eve,” the holiday which honors the Brits who nearly won the Revolutionary War. Sure, why not? If it involves boozing, I’m in.
If only new castle beer was as good as their ads.
It’s the epitome of dirt water
True dat!
this is in my wheelhouse. and by ‘this’, I mean Liz Hurley.
Elisabeth Hurley is still a fox
Elizabeth Hurley is what I call it when I drink too much beer and throw up in the bidet rather than the toilet.
Good stuff, right here.
If only they still brewed it in Newcastle.
Yeah isn’t this shite coming from canada
I work literally across the road from the old brewery which was knocked down many years ago. I remember, as a child, walking through town and sniffing the heady aroma wafting from the industrial venting towers. Completely boxed off my tits.
It kind of amuses me that they’re making it all “British”, when Geordie culture is so different.
If it had gone the other way, at least we wouldn’t have had to suffer the US version of Top Gear. Gawd above that show is proper shite. POWER!!!
They were filming beside my house last ween in NC. Friend thats a sheriffs deputy asked me if I wanted to meet them, since he knew I watched Top Gear (British). I told him Rutledge Wood was a fat bearded fuck and I’d rather spit on them as to meet them.
So, you’re correct.
All valid points, but Anna Kendrick >>>>> Elizabeth Hurley
No.
Yes.
I would need a bit of time atop both of them to offer a candid opinion.
No. Liz is pretty much the most perfect woman to ever exist.
I can’t be bothered to look it up but since it seems relevant, Kate Beckinsale is the winner of getting it no matter where she’s from.
London, and yes.
True
I dunno, I’ve drank a lot of Newcastle in my day. I will accept this non-apology on behalf of America.
Figures the most badass person over there is some old lady.
[blogs.telegraph.co.uk]
I imagine the USA would have been much better now. Washington and co really fucked up the USA with this enormously idiotic and perhaps worst form of democracy the world has ever seen. It practically breeds corruption.
This would be insulting if we didn’t bail them out of two World Wars.
Y’know Russia kicked more ass than everyone else combined in WW2 right? WW2 was won as a result of Russia’s actions, not anyone else.
(Or does your world war knowledge come from Hollywood? Fair enough if so, they recast every significant war movie character as an American)
Yeah, sarcasm doesn’t come through via text as well as I think it does. I figured I’d meet their over-the-top nationalism with my own.
You know what we’d have? Drinking songs. No one sings when they drink anymore, and it’s a shame.
I think Liz Hurley and Anna Kendrick need to be in the same commercial. Wearing only body paint.
Yeah, that would work.
Dear Newcastle:
Anna Kendrick = I bought a 12pk
Liz Hurley = I bought a 12pk
See how that works?
Yes, if they were in the same commercial, you’d buy a 24 pack
Oh man, Liz is like a fine wine. I don’t see her losing her spot as my celebrity crush any time soon. 15 years and running!
Tossers, wankers, c—ts, wallies, sods…you could get creative :)
BrEng slang >>>>> AmEng slang. Just sayin’.