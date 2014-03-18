Two People Are Dead Following A News Helicopter Crash In Downtown Seattle

News is still coming in, but a news chopper in Seattle has apparently crashed and two people have been found dead at the scene. Via ABC News:

Two people died in a helicopter crash in Seattle this morning after the chopper crashed just feet away from the iconic Space Needle.

A news chopper was engulfed in flames moments after it crashed, killing two and sending a third victim to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Authorities said the helicopter crashed moments after liftoff.

Plumes of smoke engulfed the Space Needle shortly after the crash.