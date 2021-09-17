If you’ve ever seen the 1981 David Cronenberg classic Scanners, you no doubt remember the scene where a man’s head goes ka-boom! Which is essentially a primer for what happened on Newsmax on Wednesday.

As Raw Story reports, host Grant Stinchfield was having a seemingly calm enough conversation about the situation in Afghanistan with Joe Saboe, an Army veteran. Though maybe it only seemed calm because Stinchfield was doing most of the talking, which meant blaming Joe Biden for everything and praising Donald Trump for doing nothing. After Stinchfield equated any Americans still currently in Afghanistan to being in “a hostage situation,” Saboe—very politely—tried to offer his two cents:

“With due respect, Grant: Veterans—[me] being one—our friends are over there. We’ve followed this closely for multiple administrations and we know the Trump’s administration’s efforts here were fairly weak. That they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out. And so there were coordination problems for a long time…”

That was all it took. You had to really listen to even hear that much of what Saboe said, because once Stinchfield got a whiff that any fingers might be pointed Donald Trump’s way, Stinchfield was suddenly out of time for Saboe. And when he tried to finish his point, Stinchfield totally lost his sh*t—yelling to his producers to “Cut him off, please! Cut him off now!”

https://twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/status/1438503498690154497

Once the coast was clear and Saboe had been disconnected, so couldn’t respond, Stinchfield went on a whole rant about how, “You’re not going to blame this on President Trump on my show! That’s not happening! Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing! God bless you for being a veteran. God bless you for trying to get Americans out!” (He’s still yelling here, by the way. At a man he has disconnected so is unable to respond.)

“Don’t come on this program, and take the talking point to the left and blame President Trump,” an irate Stinchfield continued. “That’s not helping anybody.”

By “anybody” he, of course, means the Newsmax viewers who are spoon-fed the network’s “Trump rules!” propaganda. And anyone who says differently, including a military veteran who has been on the ground and seeing what’s happening versus sitting behind a desk on a channel that no one watches, well, they can just f*ck right off!

(Via Raw Story)