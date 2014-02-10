NFL Prospect Michael Sam Comes Out As Gay Before The Combine

Michael Sam, an all-American defensive end from Missouri expected to be selected late in the NFL Draft, came out as gay to the public on Sunday, meaning he’ll likely be the first openly gay active player in the NFL when the 2014 season begins, unless the move inspires others to come out before next season begins.
Sam came out to teammates at Missouri during the 2013 season, according to The New York Times. An Sports Illustrated writer approached him a month ago about discussing his sexuality in that publication, but he declined at the time.
He assured the writer that it was okay that he has asked and added matter-of-factly, “It’s going to be a big deal no matter who I do it with.”
With the outing article approaching, Sam reportedly spent the weekend running hills with Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player. On Saturday night, he had dinner with Chris Kluwe, Billy Bean and Wade Davis before going out to a gay club.
And now NFL scouts are taking pains to tell reporters that the announcement means nothing for his draft prospects. This was after many scouts knew of his sexuality and didn’t out him. It would be nice to expect the same understanding out of NFL front office executives, but no, a bunch of them are chastising him anonymously in a SI article.
An openly gay player has been close to being a reality for the last few years in the NFL. Now the NFL might have to face one of the tougher situations with its first openly gay player being an incoming rookie. If Sam isn’t drafted, teams and the league itself will appear to be intolerant. Even if Sam is drafted where he was expected to go, the hazing culture of NFL locker rooms will likely be given extremely intense scrutiny. Nevertheless, Michael Sam knew of all those challenges and still had the courage to make this announcement.
How many d-bags will respond like Chang?
[www.youtube.com]
It’s insensitive… but still really funny.
I keep reading the comments in all these articles and I think I’m doing it because I’m masochistic because there is no rational explanation for exposing myself to such horrible things.
For the most part, the comments have been good where I’ve read. I’d say less than 20% a-holes…which is really amazing considering the internet.
Good for him.
THIS GUY HERE I CALL… yeah not going there good for him
THIS GUY HERE I CALL HIM MIKE SAM BECAUSE APPARENTLY THAT’S HIS GIVEN NAME.
Hero…..cause I sure as shit could never have the courage to do it and he will change our society for the better by not hanging in the shadows.
If you missed the Football Life episode on Jerry Smith, the only somewhat closeted tight end for the Redskins in the 60s and 70s, go check it out.
It’s amazing that fifty years later, we still haven’t had a gay player come out during his career.
It was a great episode and I hope all the assholes who think an openly gay player wouldn’t be accepted in the league watched it and saw how loved and respected Jerry Smith was by his teammates. They knew and accepted him anyway. I love hearign women criticize the “macho” NFL and how intolerant men would be about this. Newsflash, men are more evolved than we get credit for.
Weren’t there some Lombardi-era Packers players who weren’t exactly ‘out,’ but weren’t exactly ‘closeted’, either?
But either way, hopefully 32 teams don’t give a flying shit who he sleeps with, and they only pay attention to his actual football ability.
Most importantly, I’d be proud to have someone with his courage and self-possessedness play for my favorite team.
@El Cunado It was not a coincidence that those players chose to play for the “Packers.”
/sorry.
@ El Cunado: Considering that the Bears didn’t do too well the last time they drafted an undersized DE/OLB tweener (I’m looking at you Shea McLellin), Sam doesn’t fit the profile of someone I want the Bears to draft. But considering his production in an elite conference in college, as well as the clear mental strength it took to make his announcement, I agree with you that I would also be proud to have him play for the Bears. And if he does, dear God let him be better than McLellin.
@Cutler: That’s how I feel. He reminds me of Dumervil when he was drafted by the Broncos. Small ‘tweener, super productive college player (although not in as touch a conference as Sam). And Doom was a great pass rusher, but a liability against the run. So the ‘tweeners scare me.
Couldn’t be prouder of my alma mater. Wait, if they kick you out for alcohol related arrests, and you graduate somewhere else, is it still your alma mater?
Either way, congrats to what seems like a great kid.
It depends… How long did you go to the school you graduated from?
I spent 2 years at each, and transferred in more than half of my credits to the school I graduated from.
He is coming out as gay to make sure he isn’t investigated for that swimmer who got raped and then killed herself.
And I’m sad again.
Fuck
The internet, folks!
Please, please, please, please, please let him go to the Dallas Cowboys. He’s exactly what we need personnel-wise and Christ’s crotch could you imagine how ruffled people would be over the offseason.
If we pass on him in the third for a wide receiver and he goes to the Eagles I’m going on a killing spree.
…
…
…hopefully the Eagles don’t draft him. Just let him go to Seattle already and make their team even more invincible than it already is.
What we need most personnel-wise is a different guy in charge of picking out the personnel.
He’d love Capitol Hill and our legal edibles.
THIS IS just wat ARE COMANDTT in CHEIF WANTD TO KEEP US from noking THE TRUTH,,,,,,, bout BENGZAI and FASTANDFUROS (NO offence to Pau Walker) ,,,,,Bet this is jus another FALSS START FLAG from the gubbant!!1
More like FALSE FAG opperation
AMIRITE?
So looking at the gross SI article about NFL front office guys, I wouldn’t be terribly shocked to see this guy drafted by a team looking to get in good with Rog and cutting him in the preseason.
Ugh. I’m depressing myself with the cynicism.
It is tough to read. When I first saw the news I wanted to see where he was projected to go and it said rounds 3-7. That’s a wide range. However, the Pats took on the Tebow circus knowing he wasn’t going to play. I think Kraft and Belichek have such a handle on that team they’d roll the dice here.
Rounds 3-7? Who wrote that article, King? “I have a number of sources that tell me Michael Sam could be drafted in anyone of 5 different rounds, but not all of them. Possibly.”
Took it from ESPN. I mean, I think any news organizations guess is as good as another’s. It sounded like a few teams like him for his production (which gave him the 3rd grade) and other question his size (which gave him 7th round grades). I think it’s probably more the insanity of the NFL front offices than the reporters to be honest.
I just read the SI article. It seems like pretty legitimate criticism to say that at 6’2″ and 260 he’s undersigned for DE in the NFL, and it would definitely make me hesitate when considering that 9 of his 11.5 sacks came against 3 shitty teams.
On the other hand the front office guy who had concerns about taking the guy because the NFL is “still a man’s-man game” can go get fucked.
That GM is such a man’s man…that he’s anonymous.
The thing is, a gay man is quite literally a “man’s man.”
I hear he just shot up on Green Bay’s draft board.
Chicago’s, too
The Draft Board is waht Erin Rodgers calls his spank bank ,, people forget that
Can’t wait for the Dunge to have to do an analysis on this
Culliver isn’t ready for that sweet stuff yet, or he’s hurrying the hell up.
Good for him. He’s a damned good player, and I’d be happy to have him in Denver.
I hope we’re reaching a tipping point, where most players under 30 see being gay as no big deal…so the stigma is almost completely gone in the next 5-7 years. Kind of like how public opinion on gay marriage shifted.
I really don’t think it’s the players that will be the problem. It’s the old owners and GMs that need to be replaced. Hopefully, some team will prove us all wrong and draft him.
Right? It’s 2014, for fuck sake.
I don’t know. I think in the black community it’s still a pretty big stigma. But hopefully Frank Ocean and, now, Michael Sam will help tear down that wall a little.
It seems to me the people who think a gay player would be a locker room disturbance are the same ones who love hardass coaches like Coughlin and Schiano. If the kid can really play, you’d imagine such coaches would not tolerate any disturbances in the locker room due to his sexuality. Then again, maybe disciplinarians only care about punctuality and tucked in jerseys.
“Goddammit Sam if I’ve told you once I’ve told you a thousand times if you’re going to insist on having sex with men then YOU WILL GODDAM WELL DO IT WITH YOUR SHIRT TUCKED IN AND IN NO MORE THAN 14 MINUTES, EXCLUDING FOREPLAY AND POST-COITAL TENDERNESS. I’M NOT A SAVAGE!!!”
-Tom Coughlin, possibly.
Killing it horatio
To be fair I think Coughlin is one of the coaches who wouldn’t give two shits.
“I said suck on a salt tablet Sam, GODDAMMIT! Well, at least you ain’t a Jap.” – Bill Parcels (probably)
The biggest surprise to me so far is the pushback against the backlash so far. So used to seeing these things create an uncontrollable tidal wave of hate, but even the fox news corners of the internet are filled with defenders of it. Maybe we actually can get through this without Tony Dungy quoting scripture on national television, after all.
Since it worked so well with his son…
/never too soon.
//fuck Dungy’s perceived “righteousness”
After reading that SI article I became depressed. I think in the right city and organization he would do just fine. Seattle comes to mind as does either of the NY squads and yes New England. For people to say he got 11.5 sacks against garbage competition is petty and lame. The only drawback is the media attention from non-sports sources. Extra, CNN, Fox News and TMZ stay the fuck away. You’re part of the problem not the solution.
By Week Six, it will be old news. Look how fast Manti T’eo was assimilated into boring announcer cliche-speak.
A strong organization like the Pats, Steelers, Cowboys (haha, just kidding!) could take him with little issue.
Like they give a shit about the solution. They’d broadcast a fucking child rape if they thought it would get them enough viewers.
@CBQUE, I have to disagree that the criticism about him racking up sacks against garbage competition is “petty and lame”, and I think that that’s the sort of performance evaluation that would be a valid reason for diminishing his draft stock. If scouts want to point out that Sam only had 9.5 sacks for his college career coming into last season, and that 9 of his 11.5 sacks last season came in 3 games against terrible teams, those are fair, football-based criticisms. I liken that to how, as a Giants fan, my fellow G-Men followers and I discuss the prospect of the team re-signing Justin Tuck this offseason, and I’m always quick to point out how (1) he was injured and ineffective for most of the two seasons prior to this past one and (2) this past season, 6 of his 11 sacks came against an absolutely dogshit Redskins team, so its not right to look at his sack total from last season and say that he’s back to being the player that he was from 2007 to 2010 and the Giants have to prioritize re-signing him.
It’s bullshit for any scout to lower Sam’s draft stock because they think his sexuality would be a distraction for his team, especially when teams routinely draft players with checkered pasts for sexual assaults and drug and alcohol offenses and other baggage that brings unwanted attention to the team. On the flip side, it’s not fair to dismiss valid performance criticisms of Sam as a draft prospect by saying scouts are just being tougher on him because he’s gay. What we really need to get to (and admittedly, we’re not close to there yet, as evidenced by that SI piece) is a place where a player’s sexuality is neither a pro nor a con for him, and all people worry about is what he does on the field. For what it’s worth, Mel Kiper thinks Sam will be picked in the 4th round and teams that were interested in him before aren’t likely to slide him far down their draft boards because he’s come out.
Sleepy team like the Chargers would be great. Also, the defense is bad.
What I love is the excuse that teams don’t want the extra attention because it will be a distraction. How much more coverage could there possibly be for an NFL team? It is already a god damn media circus.
It would be a media circus times ten. You’d have the evangelicals showing up, the crew from GLAAD. I know media attention is one thing but farce is what this would become quickly sad to say.
and the Westboro inbreds too.
Media circus, you say? Ol Double-J is rewriting the ‘Boys draft board as we speak.
Please see: Broncos, Denver during the Timothy Tebow fiasco. There can be toxic levels of media and distraction.
@El Cunado: Even so, the Broncos managed a playoff win with TIM TEBOW. If that doesn’t prove it’s possible to overcome a media blitz, I don’t know what will.
Oh, God, I would love for the Westboro assholes to show up at training camp.
The odds of a teammate blindsiding one of them would be strong.
I would pay to see that. My god those douchebags need to be taken down and beaten to a pulp.
You guys know that Westboro is headed to Columbia, MO on saturday right?
Don’t know if that’s true or not Greed but if it is I really wish my mail-order drone would get here sooner.
@Youthier…and the front office decided they had to cut bait with their playoff winning QB. What other time has a first year starter led his team to a playoff win and been dumped during the next few months? Partly it’s because he can’t play QB, but Elway’s comments leading up to the time Manning became available made it clear that all the nonsense surrounding Tebow and his zombies was not something the team wanted to deal with.
I cant wait for PFTC’s STRONG TAEK on this.
The TAEK will be so STORNG, the world we know as we know it may come to an end.
Just for cynical delight, what homophobic fanbase would have the most negative reaction to this?
All of them
You immediately think of the southern teams, but Houston and Atlanta have large gay populations and apathetic fanbases (sorry not sorry). New Orleans has a c’est la vie attitude, and all the Florida teams would take any help they can get. That leaves Dallas and Carolina – both with crazy, likely bigoted owners named Jerry.
Moving beyond regional stereotypes, however, I think all of the spoiled brat northern franchises (NE, NYJ, NYG, PHI) would turn on Sam if his sexuality really did disrupt the locker room.
Pfft. Philadelphia has already embraced Mike Vick and tolerated Riley Cooper. This ain’t nothin’ but a thang.
Kansas City or Indy? ‘Midwest values’ and whatnot?
How are the Eagles a spoiled brat franchise? We have no Super Bowl titles.
I just can’t see San Franciso accepting a gay player.
I think Philly. They have the dog killer and the racist…a homosexual may be more than they can bear now!
The Minnesota fans probably wouldn’t care that much, but I can think of (at least) one guy in the Vikings organization who would be against drafting Sam.
Arizona is pretty conservative. That would be my guess.
Beyond that, I’ll say Denver. I can totally see the entire city of Colorado Springs driving north just to bitch about Sam even existing, much less playing for the Broncos.
@Big Black Richard 2
It would be fun to see how Joe Arpaio somehow finds a way to use it to get himself in front of a camera.
It also very much depends on how good he is. If he’s terrible you’ll see more vitriol and negativity. If he’s good, I doubt many fanbases will actually care.
When do we finally get the first openly gay Kommentator?
Now THAT’S going to be big news.
Here’s hoping the media treats this story with grace, poise, and restraint.
Wait, I thought Nipp and I were gay for each other.
Well….I have a long term lady friend and a kid, but I harbor a burning gay love for Moose. And Martin. And Fek.
Whatever happened to Favre & Inches anyway?
Didn’t we have a couple already?
I think Ryan Gosling is a good looking man, but then again, so does most of the free world, so I am not sure how gay that makes me.
Well NECC is always talking about good guys so take from that what you will.
I would love him on the 9ers. And don’t bother with any hacky jokes.
Hacky jokes? Just where do you think you’re at, sir?
Hacky Sack jokes? Are they even a thing?
hacky jokes? Y wud we make hacky jokes on a football blog? thas stupied. no offens
I save all my NFL related hacky jokes for O.J. Simpson.
A 9er? Someone’s exaggerating.
Good for him. His teammates at Missouri apparently knew about it, and it didn’t affect their opinion of him, so I’d like to hope that a professional team would be, you know, professional about it. (Though admittedly I don’t have high expectations.)
More importantly… so what’s the O/U on PK words about it, while saying absolutely nothing of merit?
789.
I’d like to point out to all of the NFL execs saying he’d be a distraction in the locker room and that locker rooms aren’t mature enough to handle it: CHARLES HALEY WHIPPED HIS DICK OUT AND JERKED IT IN FRONT OF DUDES, AND WON 5 FUCKING SUPER BOWLS!!!!!!
How can anyone be more immature than this? Honestly?
Not to mention taking a dump in lockers, and calling roughly 63% of his teammates “faggots.” Everything Charles did was designed to be a distraction.
It sounds like the players will be able to handle it fine. Some coaches and execs may be drug kicking and screaming into the 21st Century, though.
Shit, Michael Irvin stabbed a dude with scissors.
This^. Those 90s era Cowboy Teams were a traveling shit show (and they didn’t even have Najeh Davenport). If they can win multiple titles, I don’t want to hear anything about distractions. Also, was there a less controversial team than the Buffalo Bills? It didn’t seem to help them.
Other than bitch fighting amongst each other and coaches getting into fistfights The Bills were by all accounts a boring ass team. Honestly The NFC East squads of the 80’s & 90’s were circuses. Redskins with Manley, Riggins, Theismann and Jack Kent Cooke. The Giants with LT, Meggett and other shit no one heard about, The Eagles with Randall, Reggie White, Seth Joyner, Jerome Brown, Keith Jackson & Buddy. The Cowboys were so fucking crazy it’s amazing they won a damn thing. Fuck distractions. Half of them are created by the media anyway for their own amusement.
@I love it when you call me Bob Poppa: You get a + #2 and a Gold Star for that Najeh Davenport comment!
God made it 3rd and long not 3rd and schlong . Peeple forget taht. Taek that shit to teh CFL and them Allowettes princess. No offencse.
I’d love it if he came to New Orleans. You just know that the Wolfman’s been looking to diversify his fuckfolio.
For his sake, I hope he ends up somewhere that he’ll be accepted and embraced. For our sake, I hope he goes to Miami and ends up beating the dogpiss out of Richie Incognito.
Or San Francisco. Aside from the obvious synergy of having a gay player that would be loved by Castro Street, it would be awesome if Chris Culliver had to room with Sam during training camp and on road trips.
I think the best way for Michael to handle this is reverse the tables on idiots. When he does team interviews he should say “Some of my best friends are GM’s and NFL personnel”.
I bet some of those executives still aren’t sure the NFL is ready for a black president.
“There goes that nigger what gave us these anti-gravity boots”
-Patton Oswalt
+1 Horatio
Thanks for the clip Otto. And remember, don’t eat fried rice for breakfast.
Maybe it’s time to start swimming away from pie.
I can’t hear you over the crunch of these Doritos I’m having for breakfast.
It’s hilarious how much we care about other peoples sex life. Can he play? Yes? Then who gives a fuck, who he fucks?
This is great because it will make every bigot I know uncomfortable.
My cynical side is pretty certain that he won’t get drafted, but he’ll be invited to someone’s camp as an undrafted free agent.
Just think about poor Mel Kiper, having to talk about this guy. He won’t want to use any of the vaguely homoerotic draft cliches, and there is no other kind of draft cliche.
You mean about his length and body type?
Not to mention his big hands and ability to fill gaps.
This is now a Late Night Kommenter Draft of homoerotic draft cliches.
“He’s a master of the 5-technique.”
Meh. I’m no good at this.
“Has the ability to explode into the backfield.”
“Quick hands allow him to easily reach-around defenders.”
He closes holes quickly
He’s got smooth acceleration and incredible burst with powerful, rippling thighs and a sweet, rock-hard bubble.
I love his cock. Shit, I forgot to use a euphemism.
-Average NFL Scout
Dammit Bob, I had something for this.
And it was pretty much exactly what you said 34 minutes ago.
I just got back from reading articles and comments at ESPN and PFT. I have rarely felt worse about the human race.
Here, try this one.
[www.abcactionnews.com]
Just wait Rush Limbaugh and Fox News have yet to weigh in.
Draft him and do Hard Knocks. Boom, your crappy franchise actually has people paying attention to it.
Here’s another scenario that I wish I hadn’t thought of:
Zigi Wylf forces his GM to draft Sam as sort of a half-assed (no offense) tactic in the defense of the Kluwe lawsuit.
Bad performance by the Michael Sam.
[yaconmolassesblog.com]
Don’t click that link, it’s spam.
Not even good spam.
Well I’m hoping this breaks down another barrier for the LGBT community.
The simple minded troglodytes of PFT can just writhe in anger as they continue to stand on the wrong side of history. I feel Michael is so brave for this I wrote up about him on my own blog.
The NFL could definitely use more lesbians,
From the SI article: The former general manager said that it would take an NFL franchise with a strong owner, savvy general manager and veteran coach to make drafting Sam work. He rattled off franchises like Pittsburgh, Green Bay, San Francisco, Baltimore and Indianapolis as potential destinations.
Please let the Steelers pick him. I mean, the entire steel industry is gay, its a perfect match. Bonus points if whatever team drafts him next year uses “Everybody Dance Now” when the players run out of the tunnel onto the field.
/aerospace, railroads, Broadway also gay
//also, Steelers have already broken down barriers by having gay mascot in Steely McBeam
Oh, behave, silly.
Keep reaching for that rainbow Pittsburgh.
Oh yeah? You want to hear a fuckin’ joke? Well this came off a submarine some thirty years ago, when I was quite young. So, we were down in ERLL looking at the R-114′s and we got growled by AMR2LL, who had the feed pumps, but back in ERLL we only had the condensate pumps. Long story short, the punch-line is number six auxiliary drain pump is still a piece of of shit.
It’s kinda perfect that Michael Sam was a Parks and Recreation major. Is it too much for me to hope that the show inspired his choice of major?
HA HA HA HA GOODNESS GRACIOUS I STILL LAUGH AT THAT
Good for him. I’d never have the balls to be the first if I were in his shoes.
I think the usual media people we like (SBNation, KSK, Deadspin) have pointed out how fucking stupid this is in light of the bullshit that already exists in the NFL.
It’s especially poignant that Kogod, I believe, said that the NFL sources criticizing him behind a veil of anonymity are a bunch of douchewad assholes who can go fuck themselves for failing to see the irony of their cowardice.
Side note, I added a bunch of links to the Sexy Friday comments because I can’t sleep.
That’s damn good hustle Martin. Your links are my offseason methadone komrade.
That was a one-time deal. I hope.
I think that he just guaranteed that he’d be drafted and relatively high at that. The Rog WILL be placing phone calls and “encouraging” teams to take this guy for the “good of the shield”. No way the NFL wants even a wiff of a discrimination lawsuit creeping in on draft day.
Shouldn’t the real story be that he has 2 first names?
Anyway, looking at the comments sections on espn, etc. They’re actually pretty tame. It’s far from the worst of the internet. It only reinforces my dislike of humanity rather than inspiring entire new swathes of disgust.
He should become an OLB just for the added confusion of Mike Sam playing the Will.
Well done Senor.
Kathy is the first lesbian spambot in the hisotry KSK. I think that should be commended, despite her problems with subject-verb agreement.
Saying “The NFL isn’t ready” is code for “I’m not ready, and I’m pretty sure I can hide behind the perceived intolerance around me.”
I hope this kid is the next coming of Reggie White.
Wait, that sounded a lot better in my head.
This is the only NFL-centric site where I can read an article like this and not have to wade through a bunch of shitty comments from shitty assholes.
Well done, Kommentariat. Well done.
Good for Mike Sam. Fuck anonymous “man’s man” personnel guys and Peter King.
“I’ve always said I could manage Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Hirohito. That doesn’t mean I’d like them, but I’d manage them.” -Billy Martin
Obviously not comparing Mike Sam to those guys, extreme examples and what not. If the guy can play why care. Still have a hard time seeing why NFL GM’s, personnel guys or whoever can’t look at this guy as an individual, not a member of some group.
Seattle needs to draft him. Pete Carroll is so hip and progressive that he would organize a team “gay night” during camp just to make the new guy feel welcome. :-)
Seriously, though, as others have said, Jerry Smith was basically “out” to his Redskin teammates over 40 years ago. You can bet that the reporters who followed the team at the time knew as well, but just didn’t dare write about it. This isn’t military school, where guys all sleep in the same dorms, etc. They all have a life outside football. This just isn’t going to be nearly as big a deal “in the room”, as it were, as it will be to the media and the middle aged white guys in the front office.
See, I would think that Mike Sam wouldn’t want any team going out of its way to celebrate (for lack of a word) his sexuality. I picture that going about as well as the town of South Park holding “conjoined twin myslexia week” for Nurse Gollum. I think the best case scenario would be that Sam is accepted as just as another player on the team and no one gives a second thought to who he might be sleeping with. And honestly, I don’t think it will take that long to get there, especially when you consider the example of Jerry Smith, who was, as you said, basically out to his teammates over 40 years ago and didn’t seem to have any issues in the locker room because of it.
This has been fairly well-known around these parts for awhile, so I’m glad he was able to do it on his own terms.
Westboro is coming to Columbia, MO on saturday, if you’re looking for something to do.