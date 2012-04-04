NFL-Sanctioned Nike Uniform Porn, Featuring Champ Bailey, The Ben, and WELKAHHHHHH

You may have already seen this video via Twitter or my primary home of SB Nation, but as long as KSK exists there will be room for homoeroticism, shouts of “WELKAH,” and my all-consuming, soul-burning hatred for Ben Roethlisberger. Some NUGGETS that didn’t make the video:
- All credit to Champ Bailey, who was so very nice even though I was kind of a dick to him. Sorry, Champ.
- Ndamukong Suh’s favorite soccer team is Arsenal.
- Welker’s response to my final question was laughter, then asking if I was from Spike TV. No, Wes. I write for Maxim.
- Yesterday was Kam Chancellor’s birthday. Happy birthday, Kam!
- Almost all of the press there were asking questions like “How will the new uniforms help you on the field?” Reporters live AWFUL lives filled with terrible sex.
And, of course, the obligatory screencap:
Ufford: “I like neon colors”
Not too mention metallic snakeskin rainbow colors.
Seriously, nice job Matt.
Tie needs more piano keys.
I’m disappointed he wasn’t wearing a 3keyboard cat moon or lobster dog t-shirt. What happened to the Matt we used to know?
He’s become a reckless journalist! Glorified blogging is beneath him :(
Bring back Ufford!
I always knew Ufford was adorable, but had NO idea he was a hipster…hmmm…
I like that just by using his name you continue to be condescending, if not an outright dick. Nice work Champ
“Reporters live AWFUL lives filled with terrible sex.”
++++
So they ARE just glorified bloggers!
I was there doing my reporter thing and wanted to act like a fan and say hi to Uff, but no no no… SERIOUS JOURNALISM HAPPENING!
Magnum!
Good glare. Lofty glare.
I don’;t know whats uglier, the seahawks uniforms or that fucking cardigan.
“I’m sure the Native Americans will love that.” The greatest.
Nike Gloves laced with small pox….
The Pats unis look…..grittier.
“all-consuming, soul-burning hatred for Ben Roethlisberger.” I’m with ya on that one.
I really enjoy the way the lighting brings out Uff’s rapeeyes.
Rape eyes? Hmmmmm, I was getting more of a stink-eye or evil-eye vibe from Uff Scruff.
The Welker eyes were definitely rapey (See Ben eyes for comparison).
Uff, that photo of your glare at Big Rapey means I’ll read/watch your stuff wherever it’s posted for as long as I’m able to find it (which, ideally, would be as long as you’re creating it).
There is always room in my heart for giving Rongrastname the evil eye.
New uniforms are missing the codpieces.
What KSK needs to find is video of the Mexican reporter who asked Roethlisberger if he prefers boobs or butts.
Was the response forced?
