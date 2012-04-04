NFL-Sanctioned Nike Uniform Porn, Featuring Champ Bailey, The Ben, and WELKAHHHHHH

You may have already seen this video via Twitter or my primary home of SB Nation, but as long as KSK exists there will be room for homoeroticism, shouts of “WELKAH,” and my all-consuming, soul-burning hatred for Ben Roethlisberger. Some NUGGETS that didn’t make the video:

All credit to Champ Bailey, who was so very nice even though I was kind of a dick to him. Sorry, Champ.

Ndamukong Suh’s favorite soccer team is Arsenal.

Welker’s response to my final question was laughter, then asking if I was from Spike TV. No, Wes. I write for Maxim.

Yesterday was Kam Chancellor’s birthday. Happy birthday, Kam!

Almost all of the press there were asking questions like “How will the new uniforms help you on the field?” Reporters live AWFUL lives filled with terrible sex.

And, of course, the obligatory screencap: