Oh, Just Nicolas Cage And Megadeth Hanging Out

#Nicolas Cage
04.19.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

In his hunt for yet another national treasure, Nicolas Cage found Megadeth. And in doing so, he bestowed upon us a gift sweeter than a thousand peeps: an image — perhaps the only image — suitable for a last-minute Easter card.

We tried to give Mr. Cage a gift in return, but he rebuffed our offering. “Put… the chocolate bunny… back… in the box.”

(Via Megadeth’s Facebook)

