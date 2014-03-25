Nick Cannon Wore Whiteface To Remind Everyone He’s Corny As F*ck

There’s only one surefire way to make sure something you do isn’t offensive: make it funny. Patrice O’Neal could toe the line on misogyny because he was hilarious and nuanced. Louis C.K. calls his own kids little sh*ts because he’s one of the funniest men around. If you’re funny, then nothing is off-limits.
Nick Cannon hasn’t been funny since he said “Hey, guys, I’m gonna make a rap song dissing Eminem.” His latest attempt at comedy has sparked a debate or something about how appropriate White or Black face is. For the most part, the Internet is coming down on him for being insensitive. But really, he’s just not f*cking funny. At all. That’s his biggest sin.
As a result of his recent Instagram antics, some White people have raised the flag of equality and asked why they can’t wear blackface because those are the stupidest White people. However, all of this isn’t their fault. It’s Nick’s fault for being unfunny.
Remember when Eddie Murphy went out as a White guy for a day for an SNL skit? That was hilarious. It was also 30 years ago. Nick Cannon, though, is on the cutting edge of comedy by pointing out the fact that White people do yoga and kiss their dogs on the mouth and skate. They also think that Nick Cannon is a cornball. No, I haven’t asked any White people about this fact, but since White people are people, I assume they agree that Nick Cannon is a cornball.
This is all to promote Cannon’s new album called White People Party Music. *Rubs temple* Nevermind. I quit.
And THIS is the guy with the most impressive resume of hot women in the modern showbiz era? See, this is why women [comment redacted] and they [comment redacted] all the damn time with their [comment redacted] a$$es.
I think I’ve digressed. The moral here is f*ck Nick Cannon for all the think pieces and race debates we’re going to have to listen to just because he has no ability to make human beings laugh. Thanks, Obama.
fuck nick cannon.
but I will still watch “Drumline” whenever it’s on TV.
I didn’t even like that.
Unredact those comments, I must know!
We here in San Diego have no claim to nick cannon and will continue having zero affiliation with such corn ball
The fact of the matter is, the number of women who don’t laugh at just about any dumb joke aren’t a lot. Female comics, TSS, FD and UPROXX commenters who happen to be female are very much in the minority but… They’re the ones who’ll most likely find cornballs like Nick Cannon corny! The rest well… now we know Christina Milian, and Mariah have a penchant for laughing at ANYTHING.
He just look like Drake…
OH SHIT! Is Drake a darkskin dude in white-face pulling a prank on us all?
To think we have been catfished the whole time…
The funniest part about Nick Cannon being corny and still having such a nice assortment of attractive former (and current) flames is that he’s the opposite of what other dudes who complain about women describe as what women only want. He’s corny as shit, so it’s not like he’s slapping niggas and kicking infants like Gucci Mane or Boosie.
Don’t slander Guwop like that. All he did was dump a body behind a middle school. Those kids had to learn someday.
Everything was cool until you unnecessarily brought Boosie into the mix.
@UncleSamMC @J Tinsley LOL I wasn’t dissing them. I’m saying that Nick Cannon is corny and usually dudes say that chicks want dudes who about that life, like Gucci and Boosie. Who are the exact opposites of Cannon LOL
Chicks just want confidence. If you’re confident in your cornball lifestyle, that will work. Confidence and security- whether financial, physical, etc.
Dude is corny.
And he was atrocious during NBA all star weekend.
That nigga was worse than the model that was playing.
I’ve never understood how he ever had a job on tv at all, but someone told me he started off in comedy, not sure how true that is.
This is just as bad as when the Wayans did “White Girls”. Only good thing to come out of that was Terry Crews.
Whoa…don’t go slandering White Chicks…
“Dad, Nick Cannon’s hilarious.”
LMFAO this is alway the first thing that comes to mind when i think of nick cannon
I still said this shit whenever I hear somebody say Nick Cannon name.
HAHAHAHHAHA
+100
+1000
+10000
Lmfaoo
I think the story that we should be talking about is Diddy changing his name back to Puff Daddy. I wonder what puff daddy has to say about that. The real puff daddy!
Yo this shit is really shocking
the release date is April 1st. Let’s hope it’s an April Fools joke and never comes out.
I’m white. Dude’s a cornball.
I pray this is a sign that we are nearing the end of Nick Cannon. Please let this be it.
I saw a Mariah Carey interview.. It seems like even she dislikes him. He must eat ass.
Party Music for us? I’m about to break out the parsnips and have a dinner party so we can all have a stimulating conversation about sailing and soy lattes. Pretty excited. Hope his new album fits in with my Tom Jones playlist.
Yo, Tom Jones could sing his ass off, and you know he was slaying hoes back in the day. Don’t sully that man bringing him into a Nick Cannon conversation.
haha sorry, good point. Probably still is slaying them.
And just when he was beginning to get on my good side with “Real Husbands…”
*cues “Someone Like Me” by J.R. Writer.
The original Cornball Wallace
II give Nick props. He sucks a pretty much everything, yet he continues to make money and smashed top notch chicks. Seems like a cool cat as well.
There’s no such thing as white face
Exactly. And on a side note: anyone putting in time and effort to hate on Nick Cannon must be losing in life. Dude was making millions before he was 21 and excells in just about everything he does…… except celebrity basketball games.
Nick ain’t sending you no N-Credible beats for that lol
LOL @ N-Credible beats!!! What if Obama came out with some sneakers? Called Air Force 1’s…
@HotDamn haha +1
Is it hate to simply acknowledge someone’s cornyness? I feel like he’s a proud cornball so…. U can’t really faze him. His cornyness has gotten him this far.
Spot on. Super cornball because its not funny. Even more suspect because his wife and kids are part translucent. He just gave a whole arsenal of material to whoever he faces in the entire next season of Wildn Out. This dude still acts 15 and is married and has kids. Do better.
ahhh I didn’t really care (what Nick Cannon did) until you mentioned the think pieces and race debates that will come of it. Damn. Sometimes, I miss pre-internet/facebook days, just for the quiet. Everything was Christina Milian (between me and you…no homo) then, now its J.Lo (between me, you and everyone on the fuckin planet….no homo).
Soon, everyone will scream something. Racist! Sexist! Gayist! Cinnamontoastcrunchist! Dickinajarofsmuckersrubberneckedbastards! I’m out!
This^^^
I just witnessed two so called feminist argue over some women rights type shit. They aren’t even on the same sides of feminism. It’s like a radical branch of feminism vs a feminist extremist.
I just wanted to see some titties. (Kanye shrug)
The mind is powerful. It extrapolate beliefs from limited data, and resist logic that refutes those beliefs with little to no data. I live in a very liberal, PC part of Massachusetts and people are angry and sensitive about everything!
Oh, Mr. Mariah, you’re just too edgy for this white devil to handle.
You always keep me on my toes wondering “Why is Nick Cannon famous?”
I’m amazed that folk have been willfully ignorant as to the Grand-Canyon-sized differences between Blackface and a Black person in makeup. It’s amazing…
Also, just admit it folks–many of us are still mad that Cannon somehow out-kicked his coverage enough to get all up into Mariah’s goodies on the regular.
+1. To this whole thing. I’m supposed to be offended because Nick Cannon is wearing white face? lol, nah it ain’t happening.
And to dislike the guy is basically just straight hate. Dude’s doing well and he’s largely irrelevant in my personal life–there’s literally no reason to throw shade his direction. Think pieces? Pfft, I’m not reading them shits.
U think maybe that nick cannon tries very hard to maintain the corny? Like what if he was a cool mf’er and had to check himself b4 he left the house to make sure he was corny.
Like that episode of Martin when Gina was his consultant.
“Image right!!” Shout out to Charlie Murphy as brother do right or some shit like that
@County of Kings lowkey…that actually wouldn’t surprise me.
I don’t know if its the dude rappin or Nick or my insanity or watching the clip for the 10th time or some combination of all of the above but I am laughing.
What if this is some kind of political statement??? I’m just Pacinoing for a second, but calling the album White People Party Music isn’t an accident.
Nick Cannon is famous, and Mitchy Slick isn’t, San Diego got screwed
smh yo word son
Yea, Nick Cannon is corny but white folks that are really mad that he did this can go fuck themselves.
why?
Lookin like Bob from Marketing in Martin
[www.youtube.com]
alot of these rappers (not nick) get passes cause “they doing them” But Nick cannon been corny since MIB2 and didnt even change when he dropped Gigalo. Stand up is wack too.. nobody watched wildin out.. Mariah is worth over 500m… maybe super corny is his lane
The Wayne’s brother’s do this type of comedy , so why talk crap about nick if its the same thing a black person impersonating a white person.