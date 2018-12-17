Getty Image

On the latest episode of late night host Conan O’Brien‘s new podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, guests Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally revealed something rather interesting. It turns out the married couple have long been fans of CBS’s long-running reality competition series Survivor, and before his acting career took off, Offerman was almost a contestant. No, seriously. I’m not making this up.

“We have always said that we thought that Nick would kill on Survivor,” said Mullally. When O’Brien asked Offerman if he had ever considered being a castaway, he said he had. “It’s been discussed. We’ve sincerely looked at it, in reality.” The Will & Grace actress added that “it was actually, maybe, going to happen,” but then Offerman got an acting job, thereby poo-pooing the prospect of his triumphant debut on Survivor.

“I would love to [go on it]. I think it would be really fun,” the Parks and Recreation alum noted. “I think I would be good at some things, but I’m not certain that I would be [the best.” When Mullally asked him what he thought he wouldn’t be good at, Offerman said he wasn’t “sure how well I would fair at the social aspect of the game.” O’Brien and Mullally then determined that he would be too nice of a contestant, as he doesn’t know how to play mind games with people to screw them over in the competition.

Should the Parks and Recreation revival every happen, maybe Mike Schur and company can simply take a cue from Offerman’s potential Survivor bid and see what happens when the office finds themselves struggling to survive in the wilds of Indiana.

(Via Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and Indiewire)