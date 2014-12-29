This Is What It Looks Like When Nick Offerman RSVPs To Your Wedding

A few months back a Parks and Recreation fan sent Nick Offerman a wedding invite using the mailing address for real-life Ron Swanson’s fan club, because, you know, Nick Offerman probably isn’t going to attend your wedding if you don’t invite Nick Offerman to your wedding.

It was a tremendous one-in-a-million shot, and while unfortunately Nick wasn’t able to experience “the shenanigans,” the groom has just shared the RSVP with the internet and we now all know the man’s favorite Tom Waits song.

Via r/PandR