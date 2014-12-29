This Is What It Looks Like When Nick Offerman RSVPs To Your Wedding

A few months back a Parks and Recreation fan sent Nick Offerman a wedding invite using the mailing address for real-life Ron Swanson’s fan club, because, you know, Nick Offerman probably isn’t going to attend your wedding if you don’t invite Nick Offerman to your wedding.
It was a tremendous one-in-a-million shot, and while unfortunately Nick wasn’t able to experience “the shenanigans,” the groom has just shared the RSVP with the internet and we now all know the man’s favorite
Tom Waits song.
Via r/PandR
but…he……..didn’t rsvp….
Yes, he most definitely did. RSVP stands for “Repondez, s’il-vous plait,” which translates to “Respond, please,” whether you will be attending or not.
This accurate explanation makes no damn sense…
Thats a great fucking Waits song.
That invitation is insufferable.
Hipster Wedding…
I bet there was an old typewriter for the guest sign in book.
And lots of ridiculous mustaches.
Tom Waits? I love this guy more every day.
He probably would have gone, had he seen this before the September 30th deadline.