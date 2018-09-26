Amb. @nikkihaley: Whether President Trump said good things about them or not, U.N. leaders love that he’s honest pic.twitter.com/0vxMvRdPYh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 26, 2018

President Donald Trump got some big belly laughs while addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, for humor that was very unintentional. After making the unsubstantiated claim that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” the president was met with laughter from the global heads of state in attendance.

Even Trump himself seemed momentarily thrown off by the reception to his statement. “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” he said with a sheepish grin, before continuing along with his speech.

Naturally, Trump surrogates are attempting to spin the fact that their boy literally became a laughingstock to the entire world (and to add to the embarrassment, yet another old tweet came back to haunt him) as you can see from the comparison in coverage from Fox News News to MSNBC:

Likewise, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley popped up on Fox and Friends to reassure the angry grandpas of our country that world leaders have nothing but respect for [her] president.