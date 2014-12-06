Nintendo Demoed Their Massive New ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Game Last Night

So, last night was The Game Awards, a new online gaming awards show meant to replace the somewhat embarassing Spike Video Game Awards. Unfortunately the new show was also kind of embarassing, and long, and boring, but it did play host to a few interesting moments, such as Nintendo showing up to demo their new Wii U version of The Legend of Zelda.

Frustratingly all the footage was shown off-screen and from a distance, likely because the game’s still a year from release and the graphics weren’t quite up to snuff. That said, there were a lot of interesting tidbits to glean from the demo. First off, it does seem like the game world is going to be very large (the entire demo was just Miyamoto and Aonuma chasing down a way-point) and from what I could tell the game looks like a more colorful Shadow of the Colossus, or uh, like Sony’s Flower, except with enemies in it? It also seems as though Nintendo has added bullet-time to Zelda, allowing link to fire off arrows in slow motion. Finally, your horse will now dodge trees automatically when running. Bam, game o’ the year 2015.

Check out the demo below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Still hard to judge, but I’m liking what I’m seeing so far – Epona’s tail is certainly pleasingly flowy and beautiful.