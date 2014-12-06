Nintendo Demoed Their Massive New ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Game Last Night

So, last night was The Game Awards, a new online gaming awards show meant to replace the somewhat embarassing Spike Video Game Awards. Unfortunately the new show was also kind of embarassing, and long, and boring, but it did play host to a few interesting moments, such as Nintendo showing up to demo their new Wii U version of The Legend of Zelda.
Frustratingly all the footage was shown off-screen and from a distance, likely because the game’s still a year from release and the graphics weren’t quite up to snuff. That said, there were a lot of interesting tidbits to glean from the demo. First off, it does seem like the game world is going to be very large (the entire demo was just Miyamoto and Aonuma chasing down a way-point) and from what I could tell the game looks like a more colorful Shadow of the Colossus, or uh, like Sony’s Flower, except with enemies in it? It also seems as though Nintendo has added bullet-time to Zelda, allowing link to fire off arrows in slow motion. Finally, your horse will now dodge trees automatically when running. Bam, game o’ the year 2015.
Check out the demo below…
Still hard to judge, but I’m liking what I’m seeing so far – Epona’s tail is certainly pleasingly flowy and beautiful.
Finally gave in and bought a Wii U last weekend. I am officially excited for this game now.
I did the same recently, it finally had enough games i actually wanted to play. And the ps4 and the xbone are still sitting there mocking me for buying them.
So using some hacky math, the distance from marker to waypoint took at least 4-5 minutes via horse (perhaps doubled, since he said how much time was left after the gliding, and running for an undisclosed amount of time). Corner to corner, map is 13-14x that distance worth of land. So we’re looking at a map that takes bare minimum an hour, perhaps 2, to go corner to corner by horse. Not too bad.
Then again, when they tried that “math” with Red Dead Redemption, and said the map was approximately “fucking huge”, it turned out to be off. So who knows. I’ll still probably end up playing it.
I’m a huge Nintendo Mark and a bigger Zelda Mark and, though I’m still hyped for this game, the trailer just didn’t excite me. Probably because nothing happens in it.
Same here. I get that it is a demo to show off the world, but how ’bout showing off some enemies instead? The original Zelda had nearly every screen swarming with enemies, what’s with this barren shit?
They seem really, almost worryingly, hung up on the size of the World. Yes, Skyward Sword was basically a series of glorified corridors but there was stuff to do everywhere constantly. I hope Zelda U isn’t too far in the other direction.
You’re spot on. That demo left me cold and I couldn’t tell why. But you’re totally right, it’s so lonely. That world just looks empty.
I suspect the game will be a little lonely, but that doesn’t bother me — some of my favorite Zeldas are the big, sparsely populated ones (the original Zelda, Twilight Princess, Wind Waker).
@Nate
If you mean sparcely populated in terms of npc’s, that I don’t mind or can enjoy. But the original Zelda was definitely heavily populated with enemies. A big world’s good, but have stuff constantly happening in it. It’s an action-adventure game, i shouldn’t have too much time to take in the pretty landscape.
Watched this last night, didn’t realize what felt off until this afternoon. A big part of traversing Legend of Zelda is the music. They probably don’t have the overworld theme done yet, so that will help a lot in my opinion.
Well, I’m thinking they weren’t really trying to “excite” us or “show off,” per se; just stoke our interest a bit. This little demonstration definitely wasn’t ideal for ending a big trailerama event.
@Johnny Slider
Why Its almost as if this was pre-alpha gameplay!
It’s beautiful, but the thing that sucks me in is the plot. That’s what I’m waiting for.
Hopefully some the extra character and emotion they added in Skyward Sword returns.
@Nate Birch
I agree. I hope it involves Demise and Ganon this time though.
Although I feel this one is going to take place later in the series, like after Windwaker
Pretty excited about this and Starfox. ANNOUNCE METROID.
Just keep Sakamoto far as fuck away from Metroid.
I think I’m going to go for a Wii U (still looking at XBox One/PS4 as options for later in life), and it’s mostly because I was already sold on a “Skyrim-like Zelda,” as it was announced before the Dynasty Warriors clone was released (not a jab, mind you! I’m not a fan of those games but I can see the appeal in hundreds of enemies all swatted away by some major swing of a sword or whatever).
Seeing it now, and what they showed sometime last year: An idyllic setting with llama-like creatures grazing and a quaint farm house in the distance, only for the natural ambience to be destroyed by a running Link chased by some mechanized horror. The llama creatures actually react like deer in that they hear the machine coming from afar and peace out before it gets there, and all of that happening in an organic manner. Needless to say, I am stoked.