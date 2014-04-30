Nintendo Shows Off New ‘Mario Kart 8’ Characters, Tracks And The Returning Balloon Battle Mode

Nintendo released another stealth Nintendo Direct today, which contained a ton of new Mario Kart 8 information.
The most notable new tidbits include Mario Kart TV, a new channel that lets you save and share replays of your best races. You can even upload your videos directly to YouTube! Not even the PS4 and it’s fancy Share button does that. Mario Kart 8 also comes with a free game — buy Mario Kart and register it with Club Nintendo and you get a free download code for Pikmin 3, New Super Mario Bros. U, Wind Waker HD or Wii Party U. Don’t want to come off a shill, but that’s a helluva deal folks.
Ultimately though the biggest, best news was confirmation that Balloon Battle will be returning in Mario Kart 8. Yeeesss.
Here’s the latest Mario Kart 8 trailer…
Here’s some footage of Balloon Battle in action…
Is it May 30th yet? No? How about now?
Damn. I bought a Gamecube specifically to play Smash Bros and Mario Kart. I’m thinking the same is gonna end up happening with Wii U
Think I have spent more time in Balloon battles than I have actually racing. Awesome sauce.
Pretty sure most of us have.
Because they’re awesome.
Hopefully they got rid of the stupid fucking “slingshot” AI.
According to previews it’s gone or much less prevalent.