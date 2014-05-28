No Mere Mortal Should Order The $54 Starbucks Drink Of Death, But This Guy Did

R.I.P. Andrew from Dallas, Texas. He died the way he lived: guzzling caffeine and sugar the way Hummers do gasoline. OK, he didn’t actually die…YET. But it’ll happen any day now, assuming Andrew of Dallas, Texas finished his entire “Sexagintuple Vanilla Bean Mocha Frappuccino.”
Andrew set what is, as far as we can determine, a world record for the most expensive drink possible at Starbucks. Tamping down the previous known record at $47.30 is the Sexagintuple Vanilla Bean Mocha Frappuccino at $54.75.
Andrew didn’t actually hand over that much money for his 128-ounce espresso milkshake. He’s a Gold member of Starbucks’ loyalty program, which entitles him to one free drink after every twelve that he buys. The free drink coupon entitles him to any drink available. (Via)
Let’s figure out the math: that’s 4.5 grams of caffeine and at least 2,000 calories. But hey, only one heart attack, so everything’s coming up Andrew from Dallas, Texas!
Whatever, Burnsy owns this coffee shake eating bitch!!!
Burnsy ate the ENTIRE Taco Bell Breakfast menu and LIVED… but after two months in the hospital from severe TBBC (Taco Bell Bowel Catastrophe), he now has to shit in a colostomy bag, the contents of which he sells to Starbucks for their infamous drinks of death.
Don’t believe me? Look at that top of that drink… that his A.M. Crunchcrap.
I couldn’t even get through one waffle taco. Driest piece of shit ever.
Somewhere, Peter King is cursing his nutritionist while trying to supress the involentary machiatoboner elicited by this story. Do something, Congress!
This is Monday in drink form.
So he bought 12 coffees at roughly $6 apiece…..basically paying $72 for $10 (at best) worth of ingredients….
He’s clearly found a way to game the system.
A large coffee is under $2. Refills are 25 cents or maybe 50… But go ahead and parrot whatever you heard from some douche about starbucks.
Yup.
Because a guy who orders that is generally just getting a medium black coffee.
richard, yes, a large black coffee at your local denny’s is $1.99. however, that is not *good* coffee. i make better coffee at home, and i use folger’s.
at a local nice coffee shop i’ve been treated to, a latte was $2.50, while a hazelnut cappuchino was $3 and change.
i go to the starbucks at Los Angeles Union Station about twice a month. i order a *small* white chocolate moccachino with whipped cream and a shot of hazelnut and espresso. it runs me about $5.75.
…i don’t drink black coffee that’s been brewing all day long, is thoroughly burnt, and weak, and i won’t drink cheap coffee- at $2 a coffee, they’ll be spending more on that for cream and sugar for me just to make it palatable.
Melissa, I’m very sorry to tell you, but Starbucks uses some of the cheapest beans out there. That is not *good* coffee. Folgers is probably about the same level.
(pro tip: arabica beans? literally 80% of the coffee in the world. McDonalds trying to fool people with advertising too :P)
Ok. Let’s get this clear. You get Pike’s Place Roast, you’re gonna have a shitty time. You get any of the roasts that have been going all day: you’re gonna have a shitty time. Get a Reserve roast (singe-plot beans) as a pour-over or clover, or get literally anything else as either a pour-over or clover. OF COURSE getting coffee from any pot is gonna be shitty.
I am loving the fact that he used his freebie to do this. But I would cheerfully murder the person who did this in front of me in line.
He did not get it free — he got $5 off — rewards have a limit of $5 value… bogus…
This was before they had restrictions. And I think the restrictions vary from $5-10 depending where you’re at.
I work at Starbucks currently and I can tell you the free drink gold member’s get with their card (after 12 stars earned, which btw is not per drink, it’s a star per transaction, not counting specials that give bonus stars) is 100% free for ANY drink. I had a guy come in and order a 12-shot Americano. No where near the price of this monstrosity, but it still saved him around $16.
The free drink also covers most food items, like that $6.50 panini.
I absolutely hate shiheads like this. Because of this kinda thing more and more and more restrictions are put on. Starbucks used to have like every 7th free or something. Then it’s 10. They used to allow free add ons with the card. Now they don’t. Soon they’ll move to just like everyone else and only give every 10th a small coffee with no alterations. Because idiots like this.
Gee lot of hate for a story about coffee, find better things to trash and complain about, even better, get a life and find real things to hate on… Geeze
You realize this is more then just coffee right? It affects policies and things that effect other people.
I would also like to mention that according to another story, this guy called ahead to the store he got the drink from to not only ask if it was alright for him to order this monstrosity, but to find a time when the store wouldn’t be busy. Pulling 60 shots takes almost 12 minutes.
For the love of God, if you decide you want to do something crazy like this, don’t show up to your local Starbucks at 9am on a Saturday. And please leave a tip.
Thank you for sharing this info! I work at Starbucks and it is annoying enough if someone comes in and order 3 drinks each on a different transaction (for the stars for their member account), but the thought of pulling 60 shots for a single drink terrifies me… And I work at a high-volume store, so it’s even more fear-inducing. lol
Forget the heart attack I bet he had to deal with more urgent matters.
I know I can’t be the only one thinking this … I wonder how long he was stuck sitting on the can after drinking that industrial sized laxative?