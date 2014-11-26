No One Takes This Fedora-Wearing Crook Seriously During This Attempted Robbery

Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner dressed as nuns to rob a bank in The Town. Patrick Swayze and the beach boys made use of cartoonish masks depicting former US presidents to do the same in Point Break. I guess this guy missed the memo, because all he wore was a fedora.

Earlier this month, the unidentified man entered a local pharmacy in Seville, Spain and pulled a gun on the pharmacist, according to the Daily Mail:

Mr Ruiz said: ‘He demanded money and I just told him simply he wasn’t going to get anything. ‘He looked completely dumbfounded and repeated the demand pointing the gun at me again. So I pushed it away and told him no.’

The stylistically confused gunman pouted like a kid in timeout, but then he tried his shtick with renewed vigor. Fortunately, nobody gave two sh*ts about his poor attitude or his poorer sense of fashion.

After he is unable to frighten Mr Ruiz into handing over money, the frustrated crook walks over to the other pharmacist who also tells him to go away.

So he did. The would-be robber literally shrugged his shoulders and walked out of the pharmacy in defeat.

Perhaps this is the first instance of a brand new phenomena, the rise of the hipster robber. Terrible fashion choices, low self-esteem, and a strong distaste for the conventions of crime. Actually stealing valuables during a robbery? That’s so ’90s.

