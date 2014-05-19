No Thank You: McDonald’s Is Introducing A Guacamole Burger, Currently In Test Markets

According to The Daily Meal, McDonald’s is unleashing three new avocado-based sandwiches to the general public: The guacamole burger, guacamole grilled chicken and guacamole crispy chicken sandwiches, which the fast food chain is currently testing in the Denver and Carolinas markets.
The new sandwiches will reportedly have “fresh” guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and white Cheddar on an artisan bun — because “artisan” is one of those fake, nothing words that fast food chains love to splash around to make their garbage food sound highbrow — and will set you back $4.79
“The Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville [Carolina] communities have rich culinary traditions, and this premium sandwich experience is something we know they will love,” says Terry Shugart, a local McDonald’s owner/operator for North and South Carolina. “By bringing this new taste to our local consumers, we’re showing them we’re listening to what they’re telling us they want to see on our menus.”
Ahh, yes. Nothing says “rich culinary traditions” like putting fancy slop on top of McDonald’s. Last summer my husband and I went on a road trip, and since it was summer and we had the dog with us, we were pretty much stuck with whatever road food could be quickly acquired from a takeout counter or drive thru. So when we made a stop at a Subway, I was delighted to see a sign boasting fresh, 100% legit avocado on their sandwiches because avocado is the best and I will fistfight anyone for saying different.
But as I stood there overseeing the creation of my veggie sub, I watched in absolute horror as the avocado being put on my sandwich was squeezed out of a plastic bag, in no way resembled the actual color of avocado, and tasted like formaldehyde. See, because the thing about avocado is that, while delicious, it is a very sensitive fruit with a small window of acceptable freshness/ripeness, and does not exactly lend itself well to the fast food industry. If these fast food chains really want to hop on a health food trend — might I suggest kale? Kale is hearty and resilient, and it is just about near impossible to f*ck up kale.
(Via Jezebel)
“and it is just about near impossible to f*ck up kale.”
Presumably because it starts off tasting like dog shit coated in Angostura bitters. But to your point no, McDonald’s should not be trying to reinvent the wheel here. Their meat isn’t good, so why pile these questionable toppings on and hope for the health-conscious crowd to show up? On the rare occasions I eat their food it’s not for my health, it’s because I want something fast and ultimately forgettable.
The avocado lobby runs deep, man!
Another company falls into the pocket of big Avocado!
Bitter much, Stacy? Anytime you go to McDucks for food, you should know what to expect. The fries are good, but I’d steer away from EVERYTHING else.
This looks like something a midwestern housewife would create after a fever dream of her trip to Spain that one time, donchaknow?
I wish an earthquake would hit every state and only knock down all of the Mcdonalds.
I fucking hate Mcdonalds.
My asshole already burns at the thought of eating this.
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that between 1998 and 2008, 1 out of 25 restaurant-associated foodborne illnesses in the United States with identified food sources had been traced back to restaurant salsa or guacamole.”
Only 1 out of 25? The odds are in your favour, McDonalds’ customers!
It actually was pretty amazing for a mcdonalds product