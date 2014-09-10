Non-Profit Makes Three-Year-Old A Radical Prosthetic Iron Man Hand For Free

Bubba was born without most of his right hand. Prosthetic hands can be extremely expensive ($40,000 is a middle-ground number) so Bubba’s grandmother Rulan Waikiki was shocked when she discovered there was a non-profit group called E-Nable online who would make her grandson a new hand using a 3D printer for absolutely free.
“For years, patients spent up to $40,000 for a commercially made prosthetic hand, but thanks to 3-D printing technology, a mechanical body-powered hand costs only $50 to build.
‘As soon as he put it on and was able to close the hand, his face just lit up,’ Waikiki said.
Instead of reaching for a ball or a toy, Bubba held his own hand.”
Awww. But wait, it gets better! Not only did Bubba get a new hand, but he got a super rad, red and yellow number that Tony Stark wouldn’t look out of place using.
Get ready to be the most popular guy on the Kindergarten playground, Bubba.
I have got to clean my room….There is a lot of dust getting in my eyes.
It really hits me, because Bubba looks just like my son and my father in law calls my son Bubba.
Huge props to E-nable. It is good to hear, and see something like this after all the crap that has happened all across the world in the last two months.
In a grim world, so shines a good deed.
It must be an Iron Man hand…..cause I got some dust the hulk kicked up in my eye.
[enablingthefuture.org]
That’s the link to donate E-Nable, if anyone is so inclined.
I’m going to pour water over my head for this.
stories like this are what keep me going when everything else in the news is about hate, death, and destruction. my eyes are burning, allergy season, gotta go take my meds.