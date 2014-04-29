Now Kids Are Putting Burt’s Bees On Their Eyelids To Get High Or Something

Kids. They’re constantly inventing new ways to get high instead of falling back on the classic ways that will actually get you high. The latest is putting Burt’s Bees beeswax on their eyelids in an attempt to catch a buzz. It sounds about as dumb as drinking vodka through your eyes even though you have a perfectly good mouth that will do that for you. Or at the very least, you could butt-chug it.
Apparently, this has been a thing since at least 2005 and it’s called BEEZIN. Let’s take a look at a future leader of America BEEZ out with some Burt’s Bees on his eyelids.
As with most of these DANGEROUS TRENDS TEENAGERS ARE DOING, I’m pretty sure it’s only .00001% of kids doing this. The rest are just doing your standard drugs and drinking. That or studying? Probably studying.
Why can’t these kids just be happy snorting pixie sticks and smoking grapevine?
I prefer to cut out the middle-man and just have bees shit on my eyelids. They’ll do it, too, if you make it worth their while.
Dude, you are traveling down a dark path.
Trust me, I’m a recovering addict… my rock bottom was having hornets jizz in my eyes and then I tried to drive running over and killing a kid who was stumbling around “beezin”.
I stopped him from using that day and now I’m saving you too!
I had a friend who would put in under his eyes to make it look like he was crying.
When did Uproxx turn into FoxNews?
It did it so gradually, I didn’t even notice.
Right after becoming a Reddit Repost Station ™.
It was so easy to get weed when I was 12, I just don’t understand the youth these days.
Back in my day… we did cocaine.
by snorting it through our eyes.
I’m starting to think news people come up with this shit to get high. “Beezin” sounds like something an anti drug dance group invents just to have something to rhyme in their hideously white rap song.
Jenkem is real!
Wait, cheesing isn’t a thing any more? I can stop smelling like cat pee?
I prefer “Bezos-in” where I do something, something on the Internet and become a billionaire.
This is nothing compared to a application of Ben Gay on the Testicles buzz.
Does this GET you high or just make you LOOK high because your eyes get super irritated and your face contorts in pain, giving you an excuse to “act” high/like an idiot?