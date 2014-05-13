Now The Funniest Internet Reactions To Ann Coulter’s Reaction To Michelle Obama’s Super Serious Sign

File this under “Things Ann Coulter Doesn’t Understand”: Well, lots of things, but currently, that the internet is a flat circle. Late last week Michelle Obama posted that super serious sign about the missing Nigerian girls on Twitter, which — despite being about a very serious subject — was had into a field day on the internet. Because that’s how the internet works, please and thank duh.

So when Ann Coulter decided to post a picture of herself on Twitter, holding a dumb, right-wing agenda version of Michelle Obama’s sign, how did she really think that was going to pan out for her? I mean really. The most literal version of the Michelle Obama Sign Meme?

Coulter’s original sign: (Also, I love how this is the closest her Skeletor face will come to showing faux human emotion.)

And, The Internet acts accordingly:

Yeah, you do @AnnCoulter. We’re pretty used to you being a horrible person though. Nothing new pic.twitter.com/kOekbLwCRa — Tony CubanB Boston (@chaosbringer616) May 12, 2014

.@anncoulter is actually pretty brave for asking the question America deserves to know the answer to pic.twitter.com/NlGpwBnc5o — Lion Gosling (@liongosling) May 12, 2014

What Ann Coulter really thinks. Yeah, I took it there. pic.twitter.com/ufHDi4Zabl — Ham (@hamzadawud) May 12, 2014

Top notch work as always, The Internet.