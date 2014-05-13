Now The Funniest Internet Reactions To Ann Coulter’s Reaction To Michelle Obama’s Super Serious Sign

#Memes
05.13.14 4 years ago 46 Comments

File this under “Things Ann Coulter Doesn’t Understand”: Well, lots of things, but currently, that the internet is a flat circle. Late last week Michelle Obama posted that super serious sign about the missing Nigerian girls on Twitter, which — despite being about a very serious subject — was had into a field day on the internet. Because that’s how the internet works, please and thank duh.

So when Ann Coulter decided to post a picture of herself on Twitter, holding a dumb, right-wing agenda version of Michelle Obama’s sign, how did she really think that was going to pan out for her? I mean really. The most literal version of the Michelle Obama Sign Meme?

Coulter’s original sign: (Also, I love how this is the closest her Skeletor face will come to showing faux human emotion.)

And, The Internet acts accordingly:

Top notch work as always, The Internet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Memes
TAGSann coulterMEMESPhotoshops

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP