Now The Funniest Internet Reactions To Ann Coulter’s Reaction To Michelle Obama’s Super Serious Sign

File this under “Things Ann Coulter Doesn’t Understand”: Well, lots of things, but currently, that the internet is a flat circle. Late last week Michelle Obama posted that super serious sign about the missing Nigerian girls on Twitter, which — despite being about a very serious subject — was had into a field day on the internet. Because that’s how the internet works, please and thank duh.
So when Ann Coulter decided to post a picture of herself on Twitter, holding a dumb, right-wing agenda version of Michelle Obama’s sign, how did she really think that was going to pan out for her? I mean really. The most literal version of the Michelle Obama Sign Meme?
Coulter’s original sign: (Also, I love how this is the closest her Skeletor face will come to showing faux human emotion.)
And, The Internet acts accordingly:
What’s Anne Coulter’s favorite font? #AnnCoulter @AnnCoulter pic.twitter.com/xHVPTY7tx5
— Jacob (@jacob777k) May 12, 2014
— Magnum PI Evangelist (@ADumbFlowers) May 12, 2014
Yeah, you do @AnnCoulter. We’re pretty used to you being a horrible person though. Nothing new pic.twitter.com/kOekbLwCRa
— Tony CubanB Boston (@chaosbringer616) May 12, 2014
You’re a terrible person, Ann. RT @AnnCoulter pic.twitter.com/QphlBbYCwJ
— NO KETCHUP (@Pile_of_Derp) May 12, 2014
More Ann Coulter pic.twitter.com/Kxpzsz32he
— Murphy (@MurphyRedd) May 12, 2014
What are you really saying @AnnCoulter pic.twitter.com/jWJxEy8hGx
— 0rionsangel (@0rionsangel) May 12, 2014
@CletisStump @Kalaax008 What Coulter does for a ‘living’. pic.twitter.com/pWz1LiDZnn
— ⒿⓄⓁⓉⒾⓃ ⒿⓄⒺ (@fullofbalogna) May 12, 2014
— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) May 12, 2014
.@anncoulter is actually pretty brave for asking the question America deserves to know the answer to pic.twitter.com/NlGpwBnc5o
— Lion Gosling (@liongosling) May 12, 2014
What Ann Coulter really thinks. Yeah, I took it there. pic.twitter.com/ufHDi4Zabl
— Ham (@hamzadawud) May 12, 2014
Top notch work as always, The Internet.
What? No DickButt?
My thoughts exactly.
Dickbutt needs to happen now!!
Not one man joke, either.
Twitter has standards.
A man’s gotta have a code.
Ann Coulter has a code?
^Full goddamn circle. Bravo.
Seriously, #BringBackMyPenis was right there.
#ItsAnAdamsAppleNotAStevesApple
Mclamb86 just won the internet
I did see someone retweet it and say that Iggy Pop hasn’t aged well.
Its funny because she would be a Nazi Sympathizer
Is apologist worst than a sympathizer? Because I think she’d have been worse than a sympathizer.
I completely forgot about that 4Chan meme
Who the hell is Ann Coulter?
I desperately want to live in your world sir.
By how she acts, I’m pretty sure the only thing that provides her sustenance is when people call her a bitch.
Well, that an the tears of orphans.
and the blood of virgins
Mock,if you must,but this woman can knob a corn dog WHOLE!
mehhh. i still would
In 2004? Probably
In 2014? No.
In 2004? Probably
In 2014? No.
Yes in 2004 and 2014, just with a much higher level of shame.
Oh honey, no…
Ok, I have to ask, is there a story behind the pig with shit on it’s balls?
It’s a pig. With shit on its enormous fucking balls.
I can’t even paint you a picture because the fucking photo is right there.
Not much story:
Thanks, guess I should read deadspin more.
How do you need a story? Can you not piece it together man?
Whilst Ann Coulters seems like a douche, I must say something really irked me about Michelle Obama’s version, it seems so fake. I think that a hashtag seems really incongruous #closeauschwitz
#stoppolpot
It may have been genuine, but that makes it worse in my opinion. 400 lives are worth no more than 140 characters on twitter. Also why “our”, they don’t seem out ours when its not the worlds hot topic. Must be the cynic in me, but still.
No, you’re not wrong. There’s been some justified fears amongst Nigerians that the stirring up of American sympathy and outrage on social media is merely a prologue to military action.
Yeah. I mean, I don’t think it does any harm to #hashtagit!, but it is pretty much a completely empty gesture, and so it seems shallow and phony in a borderline offensive way for someone in Michelle Obama’s position to do it. As for stirring up a will to act militarily, I doubt it. At least, #KONY2102 didn’t do anything of the sort.
Ok, for the morons amongst us. The only reason the kidnapping of these girls came to light in the world was because of twitter. Two individuals in Nigeria began tweeting about this, and then the world became aware when people in Nigeria starting tweeting and using that hashtag to connect all of the kidnappings. Thus, the hastag and twitter dissemination is being followed as a means to show support.
Knowledge helps kids. Try learning more and speaking/writing less.
Ok we all know about it now thanks to that hashtag (Which I was never opposed to, only the celebrity trend of hopping onto the band wagon), but what has it done?
Do you know why its happening, what needs to be done or what is being done?
Knowledge helps people when they use it.
I don’t usually like to call women names like bitches or whores or hoes.
But Ann Coulter is a cunt.
+1
I’m late to the party, as always.
[imgur.com]
That’s my favorite because it cuts to the chase and reminds people that every self-indulgent trollbait bullshit act she does fuels her compulsive narcissism.
Thanks. Pretty much what I was going for.
I cannot stand this miserable, insufferable twat.
relevant
[youtu.be]