Now There’s Finally A Japanese Game Show That Mixes Karaoke Competition With Handjobs

YouTube

A Japanese game show broadcast on an adult network is pushing the reality competition genre to its limits. It’s like American Idol except it pits male contestants with a song in their heart against female opponents who will stop at nothing to masturbate them to distraction. Sound like a porno? Don’t let your kids see this one.

According to the video’s description — obtained via Death and Taxes — Sing What Happens Next requires contestants to hit each note perfectly until they’ve been pleasured to completion, which includes the moment of actual orgasm.

In Japan, an original version of the show Sing what happens(Killer Karaoke) broadcasts on a premium channel and adult BS Sky cable! . In this program, several candidates must sing a song they learned by heart and not to be distracted by the young lady who is beside them and is masturbating them, sometimes with his hands, sometimes using his feet. These candidates must carry a tune in absurd conditions, without being distracted and if possible until ejaculation. In the video above, this is the winner of the show, which achieved a score of 74 out of 100 and won a lot of products and sex toys, gel, etc …

You think these guys are going to give up? There’s gel on the line!

Of course, some Redditors have pointed out that this show, like Orgasm Wars (NSFW), is thinly veiled reality porn. But unlike a lot of other porn, it’s also intentionally hilarious and has better acting. It is clearly NSFW, so watch out when clicking.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(via Death and Taxes)