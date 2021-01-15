After increased reports of financial instability and a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, the National Rifle Organization has filed for bankruptcy. In a letter posted to the NRA’s website, Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre announced that the controversial gun group has filed chapter 11 petitions in an effort to “dump” New York and move the organization to Texas where where they can experience greater “constitutional freedoms.” In an effort to control the narrative, LaPierre attempted to get ahead of dire headlines by assuring members that the NRA is stronger than ever. Via NRA Forward:

You know that our opponents will try to seize upon this news and distort the truth. Don’t believe what you read from our enemies. The NRA is not “bankrupt” or “going out of business.” The NRA is not insolvent. We are as financially strong as we have been in years. But they know today’s announcement makes us bigger, stronger and more prepared for the fight for freedom.

While claiming that group is not in any trouble, LaPierre made several references to the lawsuit filed by AG James, which sought to dissolve the organization “for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct” and fraud. “The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James told CNN in August.

Contrary to LaPierre’s claims, it appears the lawsuit has worked as the NRA attempts to “reorganize” in Texas. Meanwhile, the reactions on Twitter have been firing fast as folks can’t help but taunt the gun group with messages of “Thoughts and Prayers” as it faces imminent death.

The NRA is filing for bankruptcy. This is a good day for America. — Rep. Malcolm ‘Wear A Mask’ Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) January 15, 2021

We already knew the NRA was bankrupt — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 15, 2021

Thoughts – and I cannot stress this enough, @NRA – and prayers. https://t.co/ohC2AkYYHu — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 15, 2021

can we all just take a moment to acknowledge the abject badassery of @shannonrwatts and @MomsDemand, who looked at the supposedly untouchable NRA and said “lol watch this” https://t.co/7V80icmeEa — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 15, 2021

the nra has a hand in killing hundreds of thousands of americans. they bathe in gallons of innocent blood. i wish nothing but the worst for them, every time. pic.twitter.com/QIl92gLH1X — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 15, 2021

