Obama Laughed It Off When Someone Offered Him Weed In A Denver Colorado Bar

After President Obama was greeted by a man wearing a horse’s head outside of a bar in Denver, Colorado bar yesterday, he later was offered a hit of weed from inside that same bar as one of the bar patrons called out, “Hey, wanna hit this!” We all know Obama used to be a big fan of the pot, but thinking back to just over twenty years ago when the whole Bill Clinton scandal broke and his main defense boiled down to that he “didn’t inhale” — it makes you realize how far we’ve come in this country. So yeah, while maybe Obama laughed off the offer, it still doesn’t change the fact that he was literally standing in a bar full of marijuana smokers.
Think about that. And while you’re at it, make sure you check out this UPROXX video detailing why Colorado’s legalization of weed was a brilliant move. I mean, obviously.
he is THE man. Bush woulda hit it though
People say marijuana is harmless, but have you ever been forced to listen to reggae music?
Listen to Bob Marley’s Legend and get back to us.
Reggae?? You mean that one very specific sub-genre called dub? Please don’t speak about something you know nothing about. It just makes you look foolish. Reggae is actually a very broad term encompassing many different sub-genres. You’re probably just the uncultured fool that hears “dub,” and goes, “ewww, reggae!”
squeeg..who are you even talking to? are you reading people’s minds?
Not only was Bob Marley a mediocre musician but he littered the world with about 20 children that went on to make even shittier music. I’m just glad he died before he could have spawned even more of them.
Might as well take a puff. It’s not like he can run for a third term anyway!
+1 Sir
As a Coloradan, I can say with 100% certainty that there was no pot smoke in that bar. You can’t even smoke cigarettes in bars and public consumption on marijuana is still illegal. To think that this bars would openly ignore these laws in the presence of the Secret Service is ridiculous.
Not that I really expected anything on UPROXX to be researched for even the two minutes it would take to prevent such a asinine conclusion as “OBAMA WAS GETTING CONTACT HIGH IN A BAR IN COLORADO.”
joe biden woulda broke out the gravity bong…
I’m fairly certain the Secret Service were too busy banging the imported Brazilian hookers to notice the weed. Also, I’ll bet those Brazilian Hookers were better at handling all those balls…
He should have said “I don’t want any of that devil’s herb!” and that would get the legalization ball rolling right quick.
Seriously. If Obama demanded a national ban on weed, the Republicans would fast-track a law mandating daily use for all Americans.
I have a question for u idiots claiming that it was impossible for this incident to happen…. Were any of u there at the time of said incident? So for any of u to attack this article like it was impossible for this to have happened is ridiculous. Unless u have clear facts to prove it wrong, stfu.
What incident are you speaking of? I think the issue with the article is where it stated that “it still doesn’t change the fact that he was literally standing in a bar full of marijuana smoke.”
While I already stated the reasons why this is ridiculous above, don’t you think at least one news outlet *couch* Fox News *cough* would have been airing the story of Obama in a bar full of weed smoke nonstop for the last 24 hours? Only the hard hitting journalism of UPROXX can find the true story by making the exceptional leap of logic that:
jokingly offering the POTUS some weed ——> bar is full of weed smoke.
When in Rome Obama…
Came here to drop the exact same line. Well done.
Someone offered Obama if he “wanted a hit” of marijuana in a bar in a state where commercial marijuana sales are legal. In the state that I live in, smoking is permitted in bars where food accounts for less than 10% of total sales.
I SINCERELY apologize for my completely egregious and irresponsible assumptive error regarding the smoking and drug laws of a state I am not familiar with on a pop culture/humor website.
How could someone who writes on the internet have the time to research basic facts or take the time to ask themselves questions like “if this bar was full of pot smoke when the POTUS was there, wouldn’t it be all over the news?”
It’s far easier to make ridiculous claims and then tell commenters they are a bunch of dicks for pointing out the mistake.
God you people are bummers.
Jesus seems like some commenters need to hit some of what was being offered and calm down.