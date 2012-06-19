This Octopus Has A Dolphin By The Crotch

Is this image, from the Ionian Dolphin Project, pure nightmare fuel or utterly hilarious? We leave that decision to you.

That octopus was not permanently attached: observers believe the dolphin was trying to snack on the octopus, and that it stuck to the dolphin’s belly to avoid being eaten. Of course, it just so happened to stick itself to the dolphin’s genital slit, forcing the dolphin to jump in the air twice to shake the tentacled crotch-clinger off.

Either way, it just goes to prove that going for the nuts is not just a human trait.