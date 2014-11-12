Chelsea Handler Posts Her Bare Ass On Instagram Because Something Something Kardashian

It’s been two whole weeks since Chelsea Handler bravely quit Instagram over its no nudity policy, but because Chelsea Handler has the boycott reserve of a 14-year-old girl, she’s already back with this photo “parodying” Kim Kardashian’s ridiculously distorted Paper magazine spread. Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s “mocked” one of Kim Kardashian’s photographs. See, it’s funny because they’re two women who will go to great lengths to get attention and then totally succeed at it! Such brilliant, layered satire that it comes off like not even satire at all.
Anyway, here’s the unedited version until Instagram takes it down. How much fun do you think it is to be the Instagram employee in charge of deleting Chelsea Handler’s nude photos? Do you think they laugh as they’re doing it? I bet they totally laugh.
I have decided that the only thing I want for Christmas is the original, unedited photo to be leaked.
guh…omg chelsea is so cool….fame whore is gonna fame whore, doesnt matter which one is ‘cooler’ to like
I sorta wish she still had her show, because she wasn’t working so hard to get attention while she was making a TV show I would literally never watch.
right, i only know of her from this site either laughing at her….or with her, not sure.
Man. How needy are these two?
Who cares! All I know is I’m getting free celebrity porn. Take that Celebrity Skin magazine!
Well I just lost a $5 bet. I thought she couldn’t go any lower after Jason Biggs peed on her.
Hey Instagram! Easy solution: just delete her account.
“Kim Kardashian’s stupid photoshop was an inside job!” -Gary from Fremont