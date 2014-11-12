Chelsea Handler Posts Her Bare Ass On Instagram Because Something Something Kardashian

#Kim Kardashian #Instagram
11.12.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

It’s been two whole weeks since Chelsea Handler bravely quit Instagram over its no nudity policy, but because Chelsea Handler has the boycott reserve of a 14-year-old girl, she’s already back with this photo “parodying” Kim Kardashian’s ridiculously distorted Paper magazine spread. Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s “mocked” one of Kim Kardashian’s photographs. See, it’s funny because they’re two women who will go to great lengths to get attention and then totally succeed at it! Such brilliant, layered satire that it comes off like not even satire at all.

Anyway, here’s the unedited version until Instagram takes it down. How much fun do you think it is to be the Instagram employee in charge of deleting Chelsea Handler’s nude photos? Do you think they laugh as they’re doing it? I bet they totally laugh.

(Via Complex)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Instagram
TAGSCHELSEA HANDLERinstagramKIM KARDASHIAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 16 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP