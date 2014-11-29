Someone Made A Lego Version Of The ‘Force Awakens’ Teaser Trailer And It’s Amazing

Due to their many crossover properties that include video games and toys, it was only a matter of time before some genius recreated the Star Wars:The Force Awakens trailer with Legos — and it’s amazing. YouTube user Snooperking got all the details right, even the badass new lightsaber we see at the end of the teaser. As of this writing, the video only has 370 views, but if the force has any say in it, he’ll hit a million plus by the end of the weekend. Snooperking explained his process:

I had nothing to do yesterday so I started once the trailer came out so i built the Falcon, The X-Wing, The speeder bike thingy, a mini tie fighter, tried to build all the sets, and get all my minifigures put together… then just filming took forever especially the the special effects… i tried stop motion in front of the green screen and that was hard and by this time it was 3am so like more than 12 hours (i took a 3 hour break somewhere) and then finally gave up and used sewing string for the X-Wing and just kind of moved my camera around the falcon, i wasn’t as happy with the falcon shot but i cant work on it at all today so i had to finish it like 4 hours ago, but i just woke up to go to my grandparents house, and now you know everything about how it was made!!

You, sir, are the reason why the internet was invented. Bless your Lego-building heart.