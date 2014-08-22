Of Course Someone’s Selling A $40 Ice Bucket Challenge Halloween Costume

There are only 69 days, or 99,991 minutes, left until Halloween…OH GOD, now there are only 99,990 mintutes, and I STILL don’t have a costume. What am I going to do? Can I use my Ikea Monkey get-up from last year? No, I need something topical, something that people are definitely still going to be talking about in late-October (also, I should take that monkey out of his shoebox). Let me check my favorite website, Brands on Sale (co-funded by Darren Rovell, presumably), for some ideas. Oh, here’s one:
Eh, they don’t have any in my size, XXXL (it’s the sexy kind of obese). WAIT. HOLD UP.
And for only $40??? I’d be stupid not to. It’s a “serious illness,” but my diagnosis: HILARITY.
Beware, the “Adult Keg of Beer Costume” has been known to
(a) attract sex-crazed robots
(b) malfunction and pump out your brains
A side order of Option A, please. *rawr*
This will go good with my Lou Gehrig on a Ventilator costume
Is it really “slacktivism” if it has raised a pretty decent chunk of money, and involves more than clicking “like” on a chain post, or changing your profile pic to something?
And gets Tom Hiddleston in a wet tshirt?
Jack McBrayer has really let himself go….
I hope this is the best-selling costume this year so everyone posts pictures of themselves wearing it on Facebook, so cynical dicks will get to complain about it all over again.
YES!
Soooo you have to hold your arm up the entire night for people to MAYBE kinda sorta almost understand what your costume is? Sweet.
www lover-fashion com