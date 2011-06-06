Of Course There’s A Supergirl XXX Parody

Below is the safe for work (so safe for work, even the swear words are bleeped out. What bulls**t) trailer for Supergirl: An Extreme Comixxx Parody. I’ve heard there’s a sex scene between Supergirl and Barbara Gordon. Here’s who’s playing those characters, if that helps:

Alanah Rae – Supergirl / Linda

Jenna Presley – Lois Lane

Andy San Dimas – Natasha Luthor

Sunny Lane – Barbara Gordon

India Summer – Dean Beverly Burnham

Dale Dabone – Superman

Buck Fuddy – Zor-El

Nina Hartley – Alura

Johnny Castle – Bruno Mannheim

No Evan Stone? Thank Zod.

I could have sworn this movie was almost made decades ago. I thought 1984’s Supergirl starring Helen Slater was meant to be a porn parody but then they cut out all the sex and tried to make a family movie by mashing together all the non-porn filler scenes and b-roll they had. Got a better explanation for that movie?

