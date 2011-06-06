Of Course There’s A Supergirl XXX Parody

#Supergirl
Entertainment Editor
06.06.11

Below is the safe for work (so safe for work, even the swear words are bleeped out. What bulls**t) trailer for Supergirl: An Extreme Comixxx Parody.  I’ve heard there’s a sex scene between Supergirl and Barbara Gordon.  Here’s who’s playing those characters, if that helps:

  • Alanah Rae – Supergirl / Linda
  • Jenna Presley – Lois Lane
  • Andy San Dimas – Natasha Luthor
  • Sunny Lane – Barbara Gordon
  • India Summer – Dean Beverly Burnham
  • Dale Dabone – Superman
  • Buck Fuddy – Zor-El
  • Nina Hartley – Alura
  • Johnny Castle – Bruno Mannheim

No Evan Stone?  Thank Zod.

I could have sworn this movie was almost made decades ago.  I thought 1984’s Supergirl starring Helen Slater was meant to be a porn parody but then they cut out all the sex and tried to make a family movie by mashing together all the non-porn filler scenes and b-roll they had.  Got a better explanation for that movie?

[Sources: CBM, ExtremeComixxx, MajorSpoilers]

