Of Course There’s A Supergirl XXX Parody

Below is the safe for work (so safe for work, even the swear words are bleeped out. What bulls**t) trailer for Supergirl: An Extreme Comixxx Parody. I’ve heard there’s a sex scene between Supergirl and Barbara Gordon. Here’s who’s playing those characters, if that helps:
- Alanah Rae – Supergirl / Linda
- Jenna Presley – Lois Lane
- Andy San Dimas – Natasha Luthor
- Sunny Lane – Barbara Gordon
- India Summer – Dean Beverly Burnham
- Dale Dabone – Superman
- Buck Fuddy – Zor-El
- Nina Hartley – Alura
- Johnny Castle – Bruno Mannheim
No Evan Stone? Thank Zod.
I could have sworn this movie was almost made decades ago. I thought 1984’s Supergirl starring Helen Slater was meant to be a porn parody but then they cut out all the sex and tried to make a family movie by mashing together all the non-porn filler scenes and b-roll they had. Got a better explanation for that movie?
[Sources: CBM, ExtremeComixxx, MajorSpoilers]
Dale Dabone (giggity)
As much as I respect the lady for her body of work, can we make sure that Nina Hartley’s clothes stay on?