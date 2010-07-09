Justice Served For Oscar Grant?

“With liberty and justice for all…”
The catch phrase of this country’s flag prayer gets hammered into the minds of the youth on any given school day. But how detrimental is it to feed children half-truths or bylines that don’t apply to every aspect of the judicial system? When everything you’re taught to believe—as well as systematically protect you—can be reversed and so delicately crumble when you’re faced with the situation.
Of course all this is stemming from the recent verdict of the Oscar Grant shooting. Oscar Who? to most, but those who keep their ear to the streets, know the level of abhorrence was taken to new heights in January 2009 with that shocking video footage. Even as I type this, various media outlets deem Lindsay Lohan & LeBron (and any other inane L word you can Google) more attractive fodder. Shame, really. National attention varies results. When a general consensus gets brought to the forefront, people demand things and…expect the logical answer.
The answer for this legality: manslaughter. Which is reasonable for both sides. The apparent strains of negligence from Officer Johannes Mehserle deserved to be taken into account. But the type of manslaughter awarded is what has everyone up in arms. The taser vs. handgun argument must have been thrown out on a call of attempts to brainwash the jury. Even through the heat of it all, Mr. Grant was obviously subdued so there couldn’t have been too much of a rush to paralyze him. Let the tape tell it…
Lenzy says the jurors are to blame. Janee says California’s history is set in stone. Dart Adams has some shocking (and depressing) revelations about Officer Mehserle’s time behind bars. At the end of the day, none of this matters, that much. Defense attorneys are trained to persuade the jury to no end and one link can break any chain with the right amount of rust.
Above all, keep the Grant family in your prayers and best intentions. Random acts of violence and vandalism only cause more exterior unraveling to the bigger problem. Just continue to do your part so that maybe one day, this whole liberty and justice ordeal won’t be so debatable.
Mehserle Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Killing Oscar Grant [USA Today]
Watch — Oscar Grant Get Involuntary Manslaughtered
And we’re well aware that LeBron James is joining these two in Miami and we’ll take care of that in the morning. Let the more important matters bubble on the surface.
Bring back the riots…
Something must be done… even if only intelligently and not physically (i.e. riots). Otherwise, a race of people are going to be seen as “pushovers” and it will only get worse from here.
I do not like the idea of riots. But you cannot stop what others choose to do so I have just one piece of advice…
If you must riot… do not burn down and destroy your own communities. Go to the upscale areas (I will spray paint TRA on my driveway so you can skip my spot ;) and burn their cars, businesses, and homes. I think it makes more sense, right?
lol
(This is all in jest. I have no opinion. It is what it is. Went through it in 1992 – we have regressed as a society. How sad)
The DA haven’t won a case involving the police since 1983? I admit that I wasn’t aware of this shooting because The Local news is–well–the Local news, but this reminds me of a violent beating of a innocent bystander in my area by a cop because he “suspected” the boy was pulling a gun out when in all reality he had a bottle of soda. What happened to the officer? Nothing.
This can’t be life.
Lebron in Miami now say hello to 7 rings for Bron Bron and Bosh and 8 for Wade
wow this is sad
^YukkaStank missing the point…..
This guy should serve at least ten years neglegent homicide. I believe it was an accident but it was the same kind of accident one would have if they were showing off their gun and killed somebody. The kid (who mind you was about 5’6 if that) was subdued on his stomach with about five cops around him, there was no reason to even pull out a can of mase let alone a taser which ultimately was a gun by mistake. TEN YEARS MINIMUM!!!! 2 to 4 years is as slap in all our faces no matter what side of the country you stay on.
Damn the DA hasn’t won a case since ’83 against the police? Damn either their office just sucks or man the police scare people more then the DA…thats real fucked up…
huh no no I was talking about LeBron I cant really comment on this shit I’m from London in England so it’s not thata I don’t care bout shit outside my country it’s just you know it’s not my place it hasn’t touched me I had no idea bout this in my bbc News influx
I was just out there, its definitely encouraging to see folks talking about things out here, people got a lot to say and a lot of angry words, but the act of peaceful protest is something we don’t see in Oakland a lot.
Rest in peace to all the folks lost due to the failure of the system built with the goal to protect us, RIP Oscar Grant
Oscar who?
*turns channel to ESPN*
This shit happens all the time everywhere……………… dosn’t take away the sting or effect but really my best friend was shot in the states not fatally or nuffin but shot 4 times still. This is not anything different from the time a man was shot on his porch 10 times by police for reaching for his keys. This story is a big deal cause it was caught on tape. Yet still an officer walks away with a tiny sentence because what he had a badge on. On another note B.lllllllllund for you to try and embarrass me or make me out as some souless lifeless out of the loop twat is dissrespectful it is not your job to controll my feelings so yes at the end of the day it is SAD.
This damn near makes me tear
I’m screaming FUCK THE WORLD! – Gibbs
That jury has no conscience. After watching the footage no one could tell me that was an accident.
the sad thing is that the USA is becoming even more racist…just look at random comments on blogs and newspapers..just more and more nasty and hateful since obama got elected..people will just reflexively say either the guy did something wrong or POLICE HAVE THE MOST DIFFICULT JOB IN THE WORLD HURR DURR DURR HURR.
Also, correct me if I’m wrong but shouldn’t a jury reflect the demographic of the area the trial is in? Not one black juror? That is insane.
^Not even sure if one of the jurors was black…But that’s like on the Chapelle show when the white dude is being judged by the jury and it’s all black dudes, that was hilarious.
Yeah the US is becoming more racist…straight up, the tea party has me worried
^ 8 women, 4 men. All White. I’m just sayin
Correction, one was Pacific-Islander and one did not specify race.
Of course that makes all of the difference, smh.
it’s not becoming more racist, the stuff that’s been under the surace is just bubbling up.
Smh at the anonymity of the internet, when the cowards who believe these horrible things about people or make jokes about terrible stuff like this at the expense of someone’s dignity say whatever they want because they don’t think there’s a consequence.
Hate that we have to already be used to reading things like this… Should never have had to.
I thought they moved the trial out of Oakland too??
Either way, RIP Oscar.
I mean honestly, the verdict didn’t surprise me. I was actually expecting him to get acquitted. I mean, we do live in America, so no amount of racism surprises me. Every time I watch that video, it pisses me off. I mean the other cop looks at him like, What the fuck are you doing! I’m glad this brings some closure, just not the man back home to his child.
Maybe if Oscar Grant was White & the verdict got 3.5 Cigs from TSS, this post would get 70 + comments.
People are preoccupied with dumb shit nowadays.
*goes back to lacing up fresh out the box NB 998s*
Maybe if Oscar Grant was White & the verdict got 3.5 Cigs from TSS, this post would get 70 + comments
^^^
*passes away*
Ain’t shit about this debatable. & The rioting downtown ain’t got shit to do with the verdict! Opportunists taking advantage of a volatile situation & Oakland loses. The system is broken but nobody does shit to fix it….
Bwahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahaha
@ Teef
I agree with Big Trill
#NP – Deja Vu by Nasty NaS
lol @ teef.
Rioting is NOT a solution.
Folks need to be more organized, controlled, focused, and covert.
and don’t shit where you eat. Shit where THEY eat. Make THEIR lives unbearable, but plan it in a way so they can’t counter it.
I swear, folks do the same shit when bullshit like this happens. I mean, come on, nobody’s even snatching truckers out of their trucks and hitting them in the face with a brick?
What are we? Kindler, gentler rioters?
Im scared of the future
@BAYBODD
Word.
How did I know Foot Locker was gonna get emptied out?! SMH
……..our actions perpetuate the stereotypes.
Shit deserves an Ed Lover: “C’mon SON!”
Four Questions
Why is this not Murder?
Why do Black lives always seem to carry less value in the eyes of the law?
Why is LeBron James receiving harsher public scrutiny than Johannes Mehserle ever will for murdering Oscar Grant?
Why ask Why when you know why?
I feel bad for the good cops man. I remember being a kid & looking up at em, now i look sideways.. Shit is sad man… Tired of the same shit..
Nothing will change unless we fight. The random destruction of property or violence will feel good. REALLY DAMN GOOD. But we have to strategize. That will get us no where. We have to start questioning our leaders. Marching to the council steps and demanding a change. Protest if you must. I say this impartially, with an intense rage bent on starting another wave of riots. The hope that in the midst a pig will get killed (unintentionally) and that the many police departments that corrupt our cities are completely burn down. This is only what I feel, but I know others may or may not feel the same. This desecration of life, this senseless and irresponsible use of force/power will only be perpetuated if we just sit and hope they hear our pleas. THAT TIME IS OVER. FUCK THAT. This is rage, but this is rage with logic. With strategy. We have to orchestrate a plan(s), to which every citizen gets a fair trial. So there won’t be any tampering of evidence. Have the government fear US, Not the other way around. This is TYRANNY, NOT DEMOCRACY. They will fear us. Give them no choice. They will have to call martial law on us(if they haven’t already) Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell, and Oscar Grant’s(may their souls rest in peace, along with many others who have been a victim to injustice) name will be destroyed if we don’t put forth action. I’m not telling you what to do, I’m just telling you to do it. Remember, there won’t be evolution without REVOLUTION!!
And Muthafukaz Ask why we shit on the judicial system every time in every city the law lets us down fuck em all
How do you mistake your gun for a taser?! Honestly…?
in the words of pac will there ever be peace or better yet we will burn this bitch down u get us pissed man they killed that young man he had hand cuffs on and was lying on his belly what could he have done to anybody the officer said he was going far a taser for what man in the words of the goodie mob black people u better got damn fight
2-4 yrs??!!
WOW is all I can say. We as a people need to organize within our own communities. WOW!!!
What the heck kind of justice is this?
this just makes everyone look bad…
Hello my name is Tierra Stanley.I am a intern at the Talk of Cleveland Magazine. This issue brings me to tears. To know when people are slaughtered for no reason and theres no justice for the murder that makes me fear the furture. Readers we need to stand up agaisnt these issues and come together as one to tackle the problems for fairness around the world. Parents install motive in your child so they can know that they have the power to end earth now or make it better before it’s destoyed. As for the ones who causes the problems grow up maybe you can STOP WHILE YOUR STILL AHEAD!!!
I thought this maybe, just maybe, this would be the one time a cop would not get away with murder. If a civilian even acts a tiny bit aggressively toward an officer, even in undeniable self-defense, that person is liable for either extrajudicial punishment or prosecution. On the other hand, no matter how blatantly unnecessary, if not intentional, an act of violence is when perpetrated by a cop, there will be few or (more likely) no consequences. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s Oakland or Waldoboro, caught on camera or witnessed by no one. The agents of repression are virtually immune from the same laws they supposedly are employed to uphold. (PS: 10 white jurors? When I lived in the Oak I could walk ten blocks in any neighborhood and not see that many whites. Just saying…)
Hi, You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic with yahoo and found most people will agree with your blog.