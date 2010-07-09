Justice Served For Oscar Grant?

“With liberty and justice for all…”

The catch phrase of this country’s flag prayer gets hammered into the minds of the youth on any given school day. But how detrimental is it to feed children half-truths or bylines that don’t apply to every aspect of the judicial system? When everything you’re taught to believe—as well as systematically protect you—can be reversed and so delicately crumble when you’re faced with the situation.

Of course all this is stemming from the recent verdict of the Oscar Grant shooting. Oscar Who? to most, but those who keep their ear to the streets, know the level of abhorrence was taken to new heights in January 2009 with that shocking video footage. Even as I type this, various media outlets deem Lindsay Lohan & LeBron (and any other inane L word you can Google) more attractive fodder. Shame, really. National attention varies results. When a general consensus gets brought to the forefront, people demand things and…expect the logical answer.

The answer for this legality: manslaughter. Which is reasonable for both sides. The apparent strains of negligence from Officer Johannes Mehserle deserved to be taken into account. But the type of manslaughter awarded is what has everyone up in arms. The taser vs. handgun argument must have been thrown out on a call of attempts to brainwash the jury. Even through the heat of it all, Mr. Grant was obviously subdued so there couldn’t have been too much of a rush to paralyze him. Let the tape tell it…

Lenzy says the jurors are to blame. Janee says California’s history is set in stone. Dart Adams has some shocking (and depressing) revelations about Officer Mehserle’s time behind bars. At the end of the day, none of this matters, that much. Defense attorneys are trained to persuade the jury to no end and one link can break any chain with the right amount of rust.

Above all, keep the Grant family in your prayers and best intentions. Random acts of violence and vandalism only cause more exterior unraveling to the bigger problem. Just continue to do your part so that maybe one day, this whole liberty and justice ordeal won’t be so debatable.

Mehserle Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Killing Oscar Grant [USA Today]

Watch — Oscar Grant Get Involuntary Manslaughtered