Oh Boy, That Artist Is Back With More Depictions Of Abused Disney Princesses

07.10.14 4 years ago 30 Comments

Oh, so remember that poster series created by artist Saint Hoax created to raise sexual abuse awareness by depicting a bunch of Disney Princesses getting creepily smooched by their dads? The one that made even you guys feel SUPER DUPER uncomfortable? Yep, that one! Well, she’s back with another poster series titled “Happily Never After” to raise awareness for — you guessed it — domestic violence, by illustrating a bunch of violently beaten Disney Princesses with the captions: “When did he stop treating you like a princess? It’s never too late to put an end to it.” From the artist’s website:

An awareness campaign targeting any girl / woman who has been subject to domestic violence. The aim of the poster series is to encourage victims to report their cases in order for the authorities to prevent it from happening again.

Believe me, I get it. As a lady-type, I have to deal with these issues head-on and have known women in abusive relationships and just how horrible and disgusting and sad it is to see someone you care about go through this sh*t. But something about these posters just feels … I don’t know. Sensationalist? Maybe it’s because the artist also has images in her Facebook photostream of Disney Princesses making out with Madonna at the 2003 VMAs. I mean what is that even supposed to raise awareness for? Attention-wanting older ladies grasping at relevance? Sh*t if I know.

(Via Jezebel)

